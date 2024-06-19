Great Moto G Stylus deal on Amazon!

Motorola Razr (2024) series prices to remain unchanged, says yet another leak

Motorola Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) prices to remain unchanged, says yet another leak
Motorola is preparing to unveil its latest clamshell foldable smartphones, the Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra, known as the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) in the US, on June 25 as officially announced by the company. Previous speculation suggested that the prices for both foldable phones would remain unchanged, and a recent leak appears to support this claim.

Razr 50 and Razr 50 Ultra prices in Europe leak ahead of launch


European retailers have gotten ahead of the curve by listing the devices early, offering a sneak peek at the pricing of the 2024 Razr series.

The Moto Razr 50 is set to hit shelves at €899 for the 8/256GB configuration, while the Ultra version will come in at €1199 for 12/512GB. This shows Motorola is sticking with its previous foldables' pricing while offering more base storage for its top-tier model.

Motorola is highly likely to stick with the same prices as last year in the US, too, meaning the Razr (2024) should come in at $699 and the Razr Plus (2024) at $999.



The leak also hints at the new Razr series color options. The regular Razr (2024) might come in Orange, Grey, and Sand, while the Razr Plus (2024) could be available in Green, Blue, and Peach. Just keep in mind that these names might change when Motorola officially announces them.

Curious about what else the upcoming foldables have in store? A leaked Geekbench score for the Moto Razr Plus (2024) recently revealed it will boast the Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 processor. Meanwhile, we can expect good battery performance from the 4200mAh battery paired with 68W fast charging.

The more affordable Razr (2024) will see a significant increase from last year's 1.5-inch cover display to a more spacious 3.6-inch pOLED display in this year's clamshell.

The next Razr series looks like a solid step up. And with Motorola keeping the pricing unchanged but packing in better specs, the company should have a real shot at taking on the big competition – the upcoming Galaxy Z Flip 6. Word on the street is the Flip 6 will hit wallets harder this time with a starting price of around $1,100, which is $100 up from its predecessor.
