Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US
Motorola’s only issue related to its smartphone business is that it doesn’t keep up the pace when it comes to software updates. The US-based company is usually among the last to deliver major Android OS updates to its phones from all the handset makers in the world.
This year Motorola managed to release Android 15 much earlier for some of its smartphones, but this is still late enough to make a lot of its fans nervous. Starting this week, both Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024) phones in the United States can be upgraded to Android 15.
If you’ve been using a Razr+ (2024) for a few months, then you know that the phone has a major Bluetooth issue that prevents users from connecting the phone with a smartwatch, earphones or even to Android Auto.
The update’s official changelog lists a bunch of other new features and improvements specifically designed for Motorola phones. Here is a quick rundown of what to expect from this update, apart from the usual stuff that comes with Android 15:
Security enhancements
Although these major updates typically roll out in waves, it’s probably safe to say that this is now available for everyone with a Motorola Razr (2024) or Razr+ (2024) in the US, so make sure to check your phone for the update.
The update is available for both carrier-locked and unlocked Motorola Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024) units and includes not just new features, but some very important fixes that users will be pleased to learn more about.
Thankfully, the Android 15 update that’s now rolling out in the United States addresses this issue, so your Motorola Razr+ (2024) should now connect via Bluetooth with any accessory or wearables that you have at your disposal without a problem.
Motorola Razr+ (2024)'s only major issue is finally fixed | Image credit: PhoneArena
- Use satellite messaging when mobile network is unavailable (not supported by all carriers)
- Use one-tap hotspot to connect devices with same Google account
- Control hearing devices from quick settings (New presets: Restaurants, Work, TV, Outdoors, All-round)
- Now it’s easier to read using font scaling that prevents text from being too large
- See larger thumbnails in photo picker
- New emoji stickers
- Gen-AI emojis
Besides that, the April 2025 security patch is included too, alongside a couple of important security enhancements listed below:
- Find powered-off phones and connected accessories can now help you locate:
- Your phone, even when offline
- Headphones, tracker tags, and other compatible devices, even when powered off
- Get secure, simpler to use authentication
- To slow down phone theft attacks, adaptive authentication now locks the screen after 5 failed authentication attempts (PIN or biometrics).
- For apps designed for Android 15, access your saved passwords with facial recognition, a fingerprint, or your screen lock to log in. If you accidentally dismiss the passkey prompt, you’ll still find passkey or other suggestions in autofill screens, like keyboard suggestions or dropdown menus, making signing in easy.
