Surprisingly, Motorola Razr+ (2024) is getting Android 15 early in the US

Motorola Razr+ (2024)'s only major issue is finally fixed | Image credit: PhoneArena

Use satellite messaging when mobile network is unavailable (not supported by all carriers)

Use one-tap hotspot to connect devices with same Google account

Control hearing devices from quick settings (New presets: Restaurants, Work, TV, Outdoors, All-round)

Now it’s easier to read using font scaling that prevents text from being too large

See larger thumbnails in photo picker

New emoji stickers

Gen-AI emojis

Find powered-off phones and connected accessories can now help you locate: Your phone, even when offline Headphones, tracker tags, and other compatible devices, even when powered off

Get secure, simpler to use authentication To slow down phone theft attacks, adaptive authentication now locks the screen after 5 failed authentication attempts (PIN or biometrics). For apps designed for Android 15 , access your saved passwords with facial recognition, a fingerprint, or your screen lock to log in. If you accidentally dismiss the passkey prompt, you’ll still find passkey or other suggestions in autofill screens, like keyboard suggestions or dropdown menus, making signing in easy.

Motorola’s only issue related to its smartphone business is that it doesn’t keep up the pace when it comes to software updates. The US-based company is usually among the last to deliver major Android OS updates to its phones from all the handset makers in the world.This year Motorola managed to release Android 15 much earlier for some of its smartphones, but this is still late enough to make a lot of its fans nervous. Starting this week, both Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024) phones in the United States can be upgraded toThe update is available for both carrier-locked and unlocked Motorola Razr (2024) and Razr+ (2024) units and includes not just new features, but some very important fixes that users will be pleased to learn more about.If you’ve been using a Razr+ (2024) for a few months, then you know that the phone has a major Bluetooth issue that prevents users from connecting the phone with a smartwatch, earphones or even to Android Auto.Thankfully, theupdate that’s now rolling out in the United States addresses this issue, so your Motorola Razr+ (2024) should now connect via Bluetooth with any accessory or wearables that you have at your disposal without a problem.