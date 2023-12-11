Save $50 on Fitbit Sense 2!

Sweet new Best Buy deal makes the affordable Motorola Razr (2023) foldable even more compelling

Sweet new Best Buy deal makes the affordable Motorola Razr (2023) foldable even more compelling
If you feel like the ultra-high-end Motorola Razr+ 2023 foldable is hard to turn down at a reduced price of $699.99 with an extra $50-worth gift included at Best Buy, wait until you see how cheap you can get the non-Plus model right now from the same retailer.

Normally available for an already reasonable $699.99 and impressively marked down to a measly $499.99 for Black Friday and Cyber Monday recently, the unlocked Motorola Razr (2023) is once again on sale at its record low price with no special requirements and no strings attached.

5G, Unlocked, 128GB Storage, 8GB RAM, Android 13, Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 Processor, 6.9-Inch P-OLED Foldable Display with 2640 x 1080 Pixel Resolution and 144Hz Refresh Rate Technology, 1.5-Inch OLED External Screen with 368 x 194 Pixel Resolution, 64 + 13MP Dual Rear-Facing Camera System, 32MP Single Selfie Shooter, 4,200mAh Battery with 30W Charging Capabilities, Multiple Color Options, $50 Gift Card Included
The difference is that you can now score a $50 Best Buy gift card as well with the $499.99 foldable handset in your choice of three snazzy paint jobs, which obviously makes this the greatest non-Plus Razr (2023) deal to date. 

It's pretty rare to see something like that happen after Cyber Monday and before Christmas, which is why we strongly recommend you hurry and place your order while you can. If you can't afford the Razr+ or Samsung's Galaxy Z Flip 5, that is, with both those devices offering more processing power, more screen real estate, and just more of everything at considerably higher prices.

In terms of value for your money, we could definitely argue that Motorola's "regular" 2023 Razr has the upper hand here, sporting a nice combination of a large 6.9-inch primary foldable display and not-too-bad 1.5-inch external panel while packing a decidedly respectable Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 processor and 4,200mAh battery with reasonably fast 30W charging support.

Even the 64 and 13MP rear-facing cameras are quite capable for this bad boy's newly discounted price, and the same certainly goes for the 32MP front-facing shooter, 8GB RAM, and above all, the sleek and stylish modernized clamshell design. Can you think of a prettier budget 5G phone? Neither can we.
