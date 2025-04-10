Motorola's next big thing? Laptops. Yes, really

Google Pixel 9 is discounted here!

Motorola, a brand mostly known for its smartphones, is making an unexpected move into the laptop market. Recently, the company teased its very first laptop launch (at least in India), sparking plenty of curiosity.

The teaser, found on the Flipkart app (an Indian e-commerce platform), shows a silhouette of a laptop with Motorola branding, hinting at what is to come. It is also shared across various digital platforms.


While the teaser doesn't reveal much, there is a good chance these laptops could be rebranded Lenovo machines. After all, Lenovo owns Motorola and that could be a smart move. Plus, Lenovo has a solid track record when it comes to making reliable laptops, so it wouldn't be a bad thing if Motorola's laptops were based on their designs.

Actually, Motorola isn't completely new to the laptop game, although it has been over fifteen years since the company launched one. So, this new direction suggests a shift for Motorola. As of now, it looks like the launch will be limited to India, with no word yet on a global release.

Lenovo, Motorola's parent company, already has a wide range of laptops, including ThinkPad, IdeaPad, Yoga, and Legion series. So, it is possible the upcoming Motorola laptops will share specs with some of Lenovo's existing models. Plus, a new report has suggested that Motorola might team up with Dixon, Lenovo's production partner, to manufacture its laptops in India.

Lenovo also recently confirmed plans to introduce entry-level AI PCs in India and Motorola-branded laptops could be part of that idea. However, whether this pans out remains to be seen.

With this move, Motorola will compete directly with heavyweights like HP, Asus, Acer and Dell in the laptop market. However, given Motorola's strong presence in the Indian smartphone market, it could tap into a loyal customer base eager to check out what it has to offer in the laptop space.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/330-200/Tsveta-Ermenkova.jpg
Tsveta Ermenkova
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
