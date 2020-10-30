Leaked Moto G9 Power specs reveal 64MP camera, massive battery, more
The Moto G 5G Plus
Motorola unveiled the Moto G9 Play and G9 Plus in late summer and now it seems the brand is working on another budget model dubbed Moto G9 Power, which is the subject of the latest leak.
A 6,000mAh battery and the Snapdragon 665 chipset
New information obtained by the team at TechnikNews confirms that the Moto G9 Power will launch in the near future with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665. The Snapdragon 662 is used inside the Moto G9 Play, so this phone should be a little faster.
Motorola has fitted the smartphone with a 60Hz HD+ screen of an unknown size. That’s paired with a massive 6,000mAh battery and support for 20W fast charging, meaning battery life shouldn’t be an issue.
On the topic of software, it seems Motorola is planning to ship the smartphone with Android 10 rather than Android 11. An update should be available eventually, but it might take some time if Motorola’s history is anything to go by.
Last on the list of features is a 64-megapixel main camera presumably borrowed from the superior Moto G9 Plus. There’s also a 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro camera, LED flash, and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.