Leaked Moto G9 Power specs reveal 64MP camera, massive battery, more

A 6,000mAh battery and the Snapdragon 665 chipset

New information obtained by the team atconfirms that the Moto G9 Power will launch in the near future with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665. The Snapdragon 662 is used inside the Moto G9 Play, so this phone should be a little faster.The chipset will sit next to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage as standard. Other options could be in the works and microSD cards support is extremely likely, although it hasn’t been confirmed.Motorola has fitted the smartphone with a 60Hz HD+ screen of an unknown size. That’s paired with a massive 6,000mAh battery and support for 20W fast charging, meaning battery life shouldn’t be an issue.On the topic of software, it seems Motorola is planning to ship the smartphone with Android 10 rather than Android 11. An update should be available eventually, but it might take some time if Motorola’s history is anything to go by.Last on the list of features is a 64-megapixel main camera presumably borrowed from the superior Moto G9 Plus . There’s also a 2-megapixel depth sensor, 2-megapixel macro camera, LED flash, and a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.