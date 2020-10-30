OnePlus 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition launch date has been revealed
We now have the official launch date of the OnePlus 8T Cyperpunk 2077 special edition: November 2, Monday, reports MsPowerUser. Although Cyberpunk 2077’s release has been delayed to December, the OnePlus 8T special edition is not going to be delayed and the company has now officially confirmed it.
Not a lot is known about the OnePlus 8T Cyperpunk 2077 Edition at the moment, but we can reasonably expect the interface theme will match the Cyberpunk 2077’s, which is something OnePlus previously did with other special edition smartphones. As far as specs are concerned, they will reportedly be the same as the standard OnePlus 8T.
A GeekBench listing suggests the 8T Cyberpunk 2077 Edition will sport 12GB of RAM; however, it is not clear whether or not other variants of the smartphone will be released, for example with less RAM.
A Weibo post from OnePlus gives us a glimpse of what the smartphone will look like:
It is unclear whether the smartphone will launch only in China or whether it will be available to other countries as well, so keep that in mind.