Last chance to score Motorola Moto G Stylus with this great Prime Day deal!
The Prime Day 2023 phone deals are at their peak in the second day of Amazon's Big Deal Days event and if you are in the market for a latest Motorola phone model that won't break the bank, Amazon has an absolute steal for you. Grab the excellent 2023 Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G warrior at 29% off today only!
This bad boy also has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos-enhanced audio that should make binge-watching sessions enjoyable and immersive. Moreover, there’s a 50MP Quad Pixel camera on deck. That one should give you pretty decent photos and videos, above and beyond the phone’s price range. The built-in stylus can be wielded whenever you need to take a quick note or feel extra creative, too!
In short, this running $250-off Amazon Prime Day deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a rare chance to score one of the most promising budget Android phones this year, only if you act before the moon rolls out over the hills.
That’s right, you can snatch the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at a sub-$300 price now, which makes the typically affordable phone downright cheap. It’s been a while that we followed the latest Moto G Stylus to that price level, if ever, and, if you are an Amazon Prime member, dive in!
For those unswayed by the north-of-a-grand price tag of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its kin, the Moto G Stylus line is an excellent gateway to stylus-laden phones. The 6.5-incher is powered with enough battery juice to get you through several days without having to recharge it thanks to its excellent balance of specs and battery size.
If you’re willing to live with a device powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and an HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, the phone may prove to be a great choice for the great outdoors when you'll be at least a weekend away from a charger.
