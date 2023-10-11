Last chance to score Motorola Moto G Stylus with this great Prime Day deal!





Score 30% off the Moto G Stylus 5G price only on Prime Day! Snatch Motorola's Moto G Stylus 5G 2023 from Amazon and save 29% off its already affordable list price. The phone has an amazing battery life and even sports a stylus straight out of the box. It's a real bargain.





That’s right, you can snatch the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) at a sub-$300 price now, which makes the typically affordable phone downright cheap. It’s been a while that we followed the latest Moto G Stylus to that price level, if ever, and, if you are an Amazon Prime member, dive in!





For those unswayed by the north-of-a-grand price tag of the Galaxy S23 Ultra and its kin, the Moto G Stylus line is an excellent gateway to stylus-laden phones. The 6.5-incher is powered with enough battery juice to get you through several days without having to recharge it thanks to its excellent balance of specs and battery size.





If you’re willing to live with a device powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and an HD+ screen with a 90Hz refresh rate, the phone may prove to be a great choice for the great outdoors when you'll be at least a weekend away from a charger.



This bad boy also has dual speakers with Dolby Atmos-enhanced audio that should make binge-watching sessions enjoyable and immersive. Moreover, there’s a 50MP Quad Pixel camera on deck. That one should give you pretty decent photos and videos, above and beyond the phone’s price range. The built-in stylus can be wielded whenever you need to take a quick note or feel extra creative, too!



In short, this running $250-off Amazon Prime Day deal on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2023) is a rare chance to score one of the most promising budget Android phones this year, only if you act before the moon rolls out over the hills.