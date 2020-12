Motorola's next battery champion is coming to Verizon as the Moto G Power (2021)

The Moto G Power (2021) is coming to Verizon with a big battery





An 8-megapixel selfie sensor will complete that setup.



Other noteworthy details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack on top of the phone. Giving the Moto G Power (2021) its name will reportedly be a massive 5,000mAh battery. On the camera front, Motorola plans to fit the Moto G Power (2021) with a 48-megapixel main camera and two unspecified 2-megapixel sensors. But if previous devices are anything to go by, these could be depth and macro cameras.An 8-megapixel selfie sensor will complete that setup.Other noteworthy details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack on top of the phone. Giving the Moto G Power (2021) its name will reportedly be a massive 5,000mAh battery.

Motorola has churned out countless budget phones in recent months and it has no plans to slow down in 2021. Less than 24 hours after Amazon leaked the Moto G Stylus (2021) , new details about Motorola’s next model have been shared by Mishaal Rahman The device that was originally believed to be the Moto G10 Play when it leaked out last month now looks set to launch on Verizon in the coming months as the Moto G Power (2021).Per leaked information, the phone will be powered by either the Snapdragon 460 or the Snapdragon 662. Considering the current-gen model uses Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 665, the Snapdragon 662 is the logical choice.The chosen chipset is set to be paired with a 6.5-inch punch-hole display complete with slim bezels and a HD+ (1600 x 720p) resolution. Buyers can expect Android 10 to sit alongside that.