Motorola's next battery champion is coming to Verizon as the Moto G Power (2021)
The device that was originally believed to be the Moto G10 Play when it leaked out last month now looks set to launch on Verizon in the coming months as the Moto G Power (2021).
The chosen chipset is set to be paired with a 6.5-inch punch-hole display complete with slim bezels and a HD+ (1600 x 720p) resolution. Buyers can expect Android 10 to sit alongside that.
On the camera front, Motorola plans to fit the Moto G Power (2021) with a 48-megapixel main camera and two unspecified 2-megapixel sensors. But if previous devices are anything to go by, these could be depth and macro cameras.
An 8-megapixel selfie sensor will complete that setup.
Other noteworthy details include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner and a 3.5mm headphone jack on top of the phone. Giving the Moto G Power (2021) its name will reportedly be a massive 5,000mAh battery.
