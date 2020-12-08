Amazon has leaked Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2021)
The Moto G Stylus (2021) looks a lot like the Moto G9 Plus
The device, which is a sequel to the original Moto G Stylus, boasts a Full-HD+ 6.8-inch screen. And as confirmed by the renders, that punch-hole panel has been borrowed from the Moto G9 Plus.
Specifically, the Moto G Stylus (2021) is said to feature a 48-megapixel main camera. It sits next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. A 16-megapixel selfie sensor is part of the package too.
As for the inside of the phone, customers should expect Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 and 128GB of internal storage as standard. 4GB of RAM is on the cards too, something the Amazon listing corroborates.
Lastly, Amazon also corroborates Motorola's plans for a 4,000mAh battery and Android 10 straight out of the box.
The Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) is expected to arrive sometime next quarter in Aurora White and Aurora Black. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the original device retailed at $299. Amazon was selling the phone for $341, but that shouldn’t be taken as the official price.
Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) announcement and release date
