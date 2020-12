Amazon has leaked Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2021)

The Moto G Stylus (2021) looks a lot like the Moto G9 Plus









Lastly, Amazon also corroborates Motorola's plans for a 4,000mAh battery and Android 10 straight out of the box.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) announcement and release date

Thanks to our reader, Kyle, for the tip! As for the inside of the phone, customers should expect Qualcomm's Snapdragon 675 and 128GB of internal storage as standard. 4GB of RAM is on the cards too, something the Amazon listing corroborates.

The Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) is expected to arrive sometime next quarter in Aurora White and Aurora Black. Pricing hasn't been confirmed yet, but the original device retailed at $299. Amazon was selling the phone for $341, but that shouldn't be taken as the official price.

One month after the Moto G Stylus (2021) was detailed in full, Amazon has gone ahead and listed Motorola’s next smartphone on its website along with a bunch of official press renders.The device, which is a sequel to the original Moto G Stylus , boasts a Full-HD+ 6.8-inch screen. And as confirmed by the renders, that punch-hole panel has been borrowed from the Moto G9 Plus It’s coupled with a built-in stylus, as indicated by the name, and a quad-camera setup on the back. The latter also looks identical to the one found on the Moto G9 Plus , but the leaked specs suggest Motorola has switched up the hardware.Specifically, the Moto G Stylus (2021) is said to feature a 48-megapixel main camera. It sits next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. A 16-megapixel selfie sensor is part of the package too.