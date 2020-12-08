iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View

iPhone 12 pro with Unlimited plan from MintMobile

 View
Motorola Android

Amazon has leaked Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2021)

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Dec 08, 2020, 11:14 AM
Amazon has leaked Motorola's Moto G Stylus (2021)
One month after the Moto G Stylus (2021) was detailed in full, Amazon has gone ahead and listed Motorola’s next smartphone on its website along with a bunch of official press renders.

The Moto G Stylus (2021) looks a lot like the Moto G9 Plus


The device, which is a sequel to the original Moto G Stylus, boasts a Full-HD+ 6.8-inch screen. And as confirmed by the renders, that punch-hole panel has been borrowed from the Moto G9 Plus.

It’s coupled with a built-in stylus, as indicated by the name, and a quad-camera setup on the back. The latter also looks identical to the one found on the Moto G9 Plus, but the leaked specs suggest Motorola has switched up the hardware.

Specifically, the Moto G Stylus (2021) is said to feature a 48-megapixel main camera. It sits next to an 8-megapixel ultra-wide shooter, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. A 16-megapixel selfie sensor is part of the package too.


As for the inside of the phone, customers should expect Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 675 and 128GB of internal storage as standard. 4GB of RAM is on the cards too, something the Amazon listing corroborates.

Lastly, Amazon also corroborates Motorola's plans for a 4,000mAh battery and Android 10 straight out of the box.

Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) announcement and release date


The Motorola Moto G Stylus (2021) is expected to arrive sometime next quarter in Aurora White and Aurora Black. Pricing hasn’t been confirmed yet, but the original device retailed at $299. Amazon was selling the phone for $341, but that shouldn’t be taken as the official price.

Thanks to our reader, Kyle, for the tip!

FEATURED VIDEO

Featured stories

Popular stories
Why you should reconsider buying an iPhone 12
Popular stories
The Apple AirPods Max headphones just got officially announced!
Popular stories
Apple's new Fitness+ service launching December 14 at a $9.99 price
Popular stories
These are the worst smartphones we've ever used. What's yours?

Popular stories

Popular stories
Killing the Note is the best thing Samsung has done in years
Popular stories
Apple needs to fix this iOS issue immediately
Popular stories
Verizon vs T-Mobile vs AT&T: here's how the three 5G networks compare after the latest breakthroughs
Popular stories
Suspicious Pixel XE surfaces in live images
Popular stories
Samsung's Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 2 display specs leak, cheaper Z Fold Lite to be released in Q1
Popular stories
Here's our best look yet at Samsung's 5G Galaxy S21 series

Hot phones

Latest Stories

View more news
This copy is for your personal, non-commercial use only. You can order presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients or customers at https://www.parsintl.com/phonearena or use the Reprints & Permissions tool that appears at the bottom of each web page. Visit https://www.parsintl.com/ for samples and additional information.
FCC OKs Cingular's purchase of AT&T Wireless