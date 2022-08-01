Amazon makes the Moto G Fast cheaper than cheap with unprecedented 50 percent discount





Instead of being able to buy fresh models like the Moto G32, G42, G62 5G , or G82 stateside, you can currently choose between humble oldies like the Moto G Pure, G Fast, G Play, and G Stylus (2020) in addition to the latest editions of the G Stylus, G Stylus 5G, G 5G, and G Power.

Of course, that's arguably a rich enough selection to fit every individual need and budget under the sun, starting as low as a single Benjamin. That's right, the 2020-released Moto G Fast is on sale at the time of this writing for a cool 100 bucks under its $199.99 list price.





Using our super-advanced math skills, we can easily determine that equates to a massive and absolutely unprecedented 50 percent discount currently offered by Amazon on a white-only unlocked device with 32GB storage and 3 gigs of RAM.





Those are certainly not very impressive specs by 2022 standards, and they didn't exactly knock our socks off a couple of years back either, but considering the phone's new all-time low price and other key features like "2-day battery" and a triple rear-facing camera system, they pretty much look like the best things you can get right now.



