The big-battery Moto G 5G (2022) is Motorola's latest mid-ranger to score a Black Friday discount

Believe it or not, this model is different from all its aforementioned "cousins", normally fetching $399.99 with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space and 6GB RAM count. That's the only unlocked configuration available anywhere in the US, and for a presumably limited time, Amazon and Best Buy are both selling it for a record 150 bucks less than usual in a single Moonlight Gray flavor with no strings attached whatsoever.





Like so many other deals up for grabs right now, this is explicitly marked as a "Black Friday" affair on Best Buy's website, which means the 5G-enabled Moto G (2022) sans stylus support is unlikely to get a deeper price cut by the end of the month.





Even though it lacks "Power" branding, this 6.5-inch Moto G-series mid-ranger packs a decidedly hefty 5,000mAh battery, and with the added help of a presumably frugal MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and low-res display, the handset may well be able to exceed Motorola 's promise of "two-day" endurance between charges.





That Dimensity 700 SoC, mind you, is definitely no pushover (for a sub-$300 device, at least), while the otherwise modest IPS LCD screen impressively offers 90Hz refresh rate capabilities.





A headphone jack and a microSD card slot have tragically become key selling points for modern Android smartphones like this one, and last but not necessarily least, the triple rear-facing camera system includes a more than respectable 50MP primary shooter and two more than mediocre 2MP sensors.





Although you're clearly not looking at the world's Although you're clearly not looking at the world's best budget phone here, the Moto G 5G (2022) could be affordable enough to top a few holiday shopping lists... if you hurry.

If you're a fan of budget-friendly mid-end Android phones in general or Moto-branded devices in particular, odds are you've already chosen your early holiday bargain from the roughly half a dozen Motorolas deeply discounted by the likes of Best Buy and Amazon over the last week or so.