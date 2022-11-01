The big-battery Moto G 5G (2022) is Motorola's latest mid-ranger to score a Black Friday discount





Believe it or not, this model is different from all its aforementioned "cousins", normally fetching $399.99 with a generous 256 gigs of internal storage space and 6GB RAM count. That's the only unlocked configuration available anywhere in the US, and for a presumably limited time, Amazon and Best Buy are both selling it for a record 150 bucks less than usual in a single Moonlight Gray flavor with no strings attached whatsoever.





Like so many other deals up for grabs right now, this is explicitly marked as a "Black Friday" affair on Best Buy's website, which means the 5G-enabled Moto G (2022) sans stylus support is unlikely to get a deeper price cut by the end of the month.





Even though it lacks "Power" branding, this 6.5-inch Moto G-series mid-ranger packs a decidedly hefty 5,000mAh battery, and with the added help of a presumably frugal MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and low-res display, the handset may well be able to exceed Motorola 's promise of "two-day" endurance between charges.





That Dimensity 700 SoC, mind you, is definitely no pushover (for a sub-$300 device, at least), while the otherwise modest IPS LCD screen impressively offers 90Hz refresh rate capabilities.





A headphone jack and a microSD card slot have tragically become key selling points for modern Android smartphones like this one, and last but not necessarily least, the triple rear-facing camera system includes a more than respectable 50MP primary shooter and two more than mediocre 2MP sensors.





If you're a fan of budget-friendly mid-end Android phones in general or Moto-branded devices in particular, odds are you've already chosen your early holiday bargain from the roughly half a dozen Motorolas deeply discounted by the likes of Best Buy and Amazon over the last week or so.