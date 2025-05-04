Motorola’s latest leak is an incredible surprise for Edge series fans
Motorola was among the most active companies in the smartphone market in the last couple of months. The US-based brand recently introduced a bunch of Edge 60 and Razr phones, but we expect even more to arrive by the end of the year.
However, the latest Motorola-related leak is a real surprise for those who love the company’s mid-range Edge series. Shortly after Motorola launched many of its Edge 60 phones, a new leak reveals the design of the next year Moto Edge 70.
Yes, you read that right, the first image of the Moto Edge 70, a phone that Motorola isn’t expected to launch until next year, has just emerged online. If you’re familiar with the Edge 60’s design, then you’ll notice that the Moto Edge 70 looks very similar.
Just like the Moto Edge 60, the unannounced Moto Edge 70 features a quad-curved display and very thin bezels. The triple camera on the back features the same layout as the Moto Edge 60, but there’s no information regarding its specs yet.
In fact, the image leaked doesn’t come with any details about the Edge 70 specs, but since the phone aims to be a slightly upgraded version of the Edge 60, we don’t expect too many changes.
Motorola Moto Edge 70 | Image credit: AndroidHeadlines
The triple camera system on the Edge 60 consists of a 50-megapixel main, a 50-megapixel ultra-wide, and a 10-megapixel telephoto camera. It’s highly likely that the Moto Edge 70 will feature the same camera system. Motorola may change one or more sensors and improve the software, but other than that the Moto Edge 70 might offer the same photo capabilities as the current model.
Normally, the Edge 70 would be Motorola’s new mid-range lineup for 2026, but this leak hints to a much earlier release. The date on the phone’s lock screen indicates that Motorola might introduce the Edge 70 series as early as September.
The date might not be exactly the same as the one on the phone’s lock screen, but late September seems like a pretty believable timeframe for the launch of the Edge 70.
As far as the specs go, we’ll probably learn more about Moto Edge 70 in the month leading up to the phone’s launch, so stay tuned for more.
