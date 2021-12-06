Notification Center

Moto Edge 30 Ultra camera samples and battery specs revealed, may launch with Android 12

Anam Hamid
By
0
Moto Edge 30 Ultra camera samples and battery specs revealed, may launch with Android 12
More details are trickling in about the Moto Edge 30 Ultra, Motorola's next flagship phone that will be revealed this week in China as the Edge X30. 

Weibo posts made from the official Motorola account (via GSM Arena) have revealed that rumors about the phone's camera and battery specs were right on the money. The Moto Edge 30 Ultra is confirmed to feature a triple rear camera array with a 50MP main sensor and a 50MP ultra-wide unit, and supposedly a 2MP depth module. The front shooter will have a resolution of 60MP.

The company has also shared a couple of images that demonstrate the device's low-light capabilities, and they look quite impressive.

It has also been confirmed that the device will come with a 5,000mAh battery and will support 68W fast charging. 

The phone has also been spotted on Geekbench 4, and since Geekbench 5 is now considered more relevant, it's best to avoid reading too much into the scores. What's worth noting is that the Moto Edge 30 Ultra will probably come running Android 12, which would make it the second Android phone after the Google Pixel 6 to come pre-installed with the latest operating system, provided Xiaomi doesn't beat it to the punch

The Moto Edge 30 Ultra will be unveiled on December 9 in China and it will be released on December 15 in the country. A global launch is expected in January 2022. 


The phone will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and it will apparently have a 6.7-inches OLED screen with a refresh rate of 144Hz. The front of the phone was revealed by the company just yesterday. It will have flat edges and a punch-hole cutout in the center for the selfie camera.

Whether it will be good enough to become a top Android phone remains to be seen.

