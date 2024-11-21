Save up to $1,100 on Galaxy S24 Ultra!
Amazon Black Friday is here
The Amazon Black Friday deals are here early, enjoy the best discounts of the year now.
00 days
00 hrs
00 mins

Motorola already working on a Moto E14 sequel

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola
Motorola Moto E14
One of the many Motorola budget phones, Moto E14, is getting a sequel. Although the US-based company hasn’t yet confirmed the existence of the Moto E15, the phone was recently spotted on multiple certification websites.

First and foremost, the Moto E15 was spotted on FCC (Federal Communications Commission) with model numbers XT-2523-2 and XT-2523-8, which suggests the phone will be available in the United States at some point. Then, the folks at 91mobiles also spotted the Moto E15 on UL Demko, TDRA, and TUV Rheinland websites.

Unfortunately, none of these listings reveal too much information about the Moto E15. Except for the battery size, there’s really nothing of interest on these certification websites concerning Motorola’s upcoming budget-friendly smartphone.

That said, it’s worth noting that while the Moto E15 packs a slightly bigger 5,100 mAh battery, as opposed to Moto E14’s 5,000 mAh battery, it features support for 10W wired charging, whereas the Moto E14 supports slightly faster 15W charging speeds.

Although we haven’t learned too much about the Moto E15 from these listings, at least we know for certain that Motorola is already working on a Moto E14 sequel. It’s also safe to assume that more details about the affordable smartphone will leak in the months ahead since the Moto E15 is nowhere near its launch date.

Based on the little information we have at the moment, the Moto E15 won’t be a major upgrade over the Moto E14. Just for the sake of comparison, the Moto E14 is a standard entry-level smartphone powered by a Unisoc T606 processor and running on Android 14 Go edition.

The Moto E14 sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating, which is quite rare for a budget-friendly device. The phone packs 2/64 GB or 4/64 GB RAM and features dual SIM support.

Recommended Stories
On the back, the Moto E14 features a 13-megapixel main camera, while in the front there’s a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. This is a standard camera configuration for some of the cheapest Android smartphones.

As far as the price goes, the Moto E15 is likely to be priced similarly to Moto E14, which means it could cost around €80 / $85.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/186-200/Cosmin-V.jpg
Cosmin Vasile Mobile Tech News Journalist
Cosmin, a tech journalist with a career spanning over a decade, brings a wealth of experience to PhoneArena. His expertise lies in brands like Samsung and Nokia, and he has a keen interest in innovative technologies. After a brief stint in PR, Cosmin returned to tech journalism in 2016, committed to delivering clear and objective news. When he's not writing or appearing as a guest on TV and radio shows, Cosmin enjoys playing RPGs, watching Netflix, and nurturing his passion for history and travel.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
T-Mobile introduces welcome change for iPhone users
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
Time has come to say goodbye to T-Mobile app after 12 years
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
AT&T wants to shut down a network with only 52 users (UPDATE: AT&T responds)
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
People are hearing voices coming from their iPhone
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
This better not be happening: YouTube Premium users are seeing ads
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price
Best Buy is now selling the 512GB OnePlus 12 flagship at its killer Black Friday price

Latest News

Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Amazon slashes the 512GB Galaxy S24 Ultra by $350 for Black Friday, making it a can't-miss offer
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Surprise Amazon Black Friday deal slashes more than $250 off the cheapest Pixel 9 model
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Sizzling hot Black Friday 2024 deal makes Apple's 2022 iPad cheaper than ever before
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
Oppo Find X8 Series goes global with new Hasselblad camera system, ColorOS 15
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
T-Mobile proves its mettle against Verizon and AT&T by doing for customers what rivals were unable to
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
Apple releases iPhone and iPad security updates you should install ASAP
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless