Motorola already working on a Moto E14 sequel
One of the many Motorola budget phones, Moto E14, is getting a sequel. Although the US-based company hasn’t yet confirmed the existence of the Moto E15, the phone was recently spotted on multiple certification websites.
First and foremost, the Moto E15 was spotted on FCC (Federal Communications Commission) with model numbers XT-2523-2 and XT-2523-8, which suggests the phone will be available in the United States at some point. Then, the folks at 91mobiles also spotted the Moto E15 on UL Demko, TDRA, and TUV Rheinland websites.
That said, it’s worth noting that while the Moto E15 packs a slightly bigger 5,100 mAh battery, as opposed to Moto E14’s 5,000 mAh battery, it features support for 10W wired charging, whereas the Moto E14 supports slightly faster 15W charging speeds.
Based on the little information we have at the moment, the Moto E15 won’t be a major upgrade over the Moto E14. Just for the sake of comparison, the Moto E14 is a standard entry-level smartphone powered by a Unisoc T606 processor and running on Android 14 Go edition.
The Moto E14 sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating, which is quite rare for a budget-friendly device. The phone packs 2/64 GB or 4/64 GB RAM and features dual SIM support.
On the back, the Moto E14 features a 13-megapixel main camera, while in the front there’s a secondary 5-megapixel selfie snapper. This is a standard camera configuration for some of the cheapest Android smartphones.
First and foremost, the Moto E15 was spotted on FCC (Federal Communications Commission) with model numbers XT-2523-2 and XT-2523-8, which suggests the phone will be available in the United States at some point. Then, the folks at 91mobiles also spotted the Moto E15 on UL Demko, TDRA, and TUV Rheinland websites.
Unfortunately, none of these listings reveal too much information about the Moto E15. Except for the battery size, there’s really nothing of interest on these certification websites concerning Motorola’s upcoming budget-friendly smartphone.
That said, it’s worth noting that while the Moto E15 packs a slightly bigger 5,100 mAh battery, as opposed to Moto E14’s 5,000 mAh battery, it features support for 10W wired charging, whereas the Moto E14 supports slightly faster 15W charging speeds.
Although we haven’t learned too much about the Moto E15 from these listings, at least we know for certain that Motorola is already working on a Moto E14 sequel. It’s also safe to assume that more details about the affordable smartphone will leak in the months ahead since the Moto E15 is nowhere near its launch date.
Based on the little information we have at the moment, the Moto E15 won’t be a major upgrade over the Moto E14. Just for the sake of comparison, the Moto E14 is a standard entry-level smartphone powered by a Unisoc T606 processor and running on Android 14 Go edition.
The Moto E14 sports a 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 90 Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating, which is quite rare for a budget-friendly device. The phone packs 2/64 GB or 4/64 GB RAM and features dual SIM support.
Recommended Stories
As far as the price goes, the Moto E15 is likely to be priced similarly to Moto E14, which means it could cost around €80 / $85.
Thank you for sharing your feedback with us!
Things that are NOT allowed: