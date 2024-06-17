Motorola launches one of its cheapest phones of the year, the Moto E14
Motorola recently introduced a new member of the Moto G Stylus lineup in the United States, which apparently is also one of the company’s best budget phones launched this year.
The new Moto E14 is even cheaper than the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024), but its specs are pretty much in line with the price. The entry-level smartphone has been recently launched in the UK and is now available for purchase for just £70.
As mentioned earlier, this is a budget-friendly smartphone that runs on Android 14 Go edition, so don’t get your hopes too high when it comes to specs. For instance, the Moto E14 is powered by an octa-core Unisoc T606 processor, coupled with 2GB RAM and 64GB internal storage (expandable up to 1TB via microSD).
On the bright side, the phone packs a large 5,000 mAh battery with 15W wired charging support, as well as a 6.56-inch IPS LCD HD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 coating.
Other highlights of the phone include 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos support, dual SIM, Bluetooth 5.0, and IP52 rating (water repelling). Unfortunately, the phone doesn’t seem to have a fingerprint sensor nor NFC (Near Field Communication) support, and it comes with only a 10W charger in the box.
Motorola UK offers the Moto E14 in three different colors – all available for the same price: Graphite Gray, Pastel Green, and Pastel Purple. Customers in the UK can find the Moto E14 at multiple retailers, including Amazon, Argos, Currys, JLP, GiffGaff, O2, and Tesco.
If you’re trying to find a cheap phone with a decent camera, you might want to look elsewhere. The Moto E14 features a single 13-megapixel main sensor and a 5-megapixel selfie camera in the front.
Motorola Moto E14, Credits - Motorola
