Wait, Motorola makes laptops now? Yes! The Moto Book 60 is here… if you can get your hands on it

By
Motorola Laptops
Just recently, we told you that Motorola was branching out from its usual smartphone territory and diving into a new space – laptops. Well, the wait is over because the Moto Book 60 laptop has officially launched.

Motorola has just dropped its first laptop in nearly two decades – the Moto Book 60 – marking a comeback to the laptop game since its mid-2000s attempt. It made its debut in India, alongside the Moto Pad 60 Pro, the company’s first tablet release in years.

The Moto Book 60 comes in two eye-catching colors: Pantone Bronze Green and Pantone Wedgewood. Its sleek, minimalist design features the signature Moto dimple on the top lid, making it instantly recognizable.

Motorola is teaming up with Pantone once again to bring vibrant new colors to its new laptops. | Image credit – Motorola

Otherwise, you are looking at a 14-inch 2.8K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 500 nits brightness and Dolby Vision support. The bezels are fairly slim, giving the screen a modern, immersive look. Plus, it is TÜV Rheinland certified, which means it is easier on your eyes with low blue light and flicker-free visuals.


The Moto Book 60 keeps things light with its aluminum build and a weight of just 1.4 kg. On the left, you’ve got multiple USB-C ports and the laptop covers all the essentials when it comes to connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.4, USB-A and USB-C ports, HDMI, microSD card slot and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The device is powered by a 60Wh battery with 65W fast charging. It also comes with Windows 11 preinstalled and features AI-powered functions like Smart Connect, Smart Clipboard and File Transfer. These features make it easy to transfer data between the laptop and your Motorola phone, allowing things like copying and pasting from one device to another, which is pretty convenient.

Ok, now, probably the most important part for a laptop – its performance. There are two versions of the Moto Book 60. The first packs an Intel Core 5 processor with 16 GB of RAM and 512 GB of storage, which should be solid enough for everyday tasks, multitasking and even some light creative work.

The second is the more powerful option, running on an Intel Core 7 processor. This one comes in two storage configurations:

Recommended Stories
  • 16 GB of RAM with 512 GB storage space
  • 16 GB of RAM with 1 TB storage space

Price and availability


For the moment, Moto Book 60 is available only in India. | Image credit – Motorola

Now, let’s get into pricing and availability – and this might be a bit of a bummer for folks outside of India. For now, the Moto Book 60 is an India-exclusive, so if you are in the US or elsewhere, you will have to look into importing if you are really set on getting one.

Starting April 23, you will be able to grab it from Flipkart, one of the biggest retailers in India or from Motorola’s website. As for pricing, it falls right into the mid-range category:

  • Intel Core 5 + 16 GB/512 GB: ₹69,999 (around $820 when directly converted), but it is launching at a special price of ₹61,999 (about $725 when converted)
  • Intel Core 7 + 16 GB/512 GB: ₹74,990 (around $828 after conversion)
  • Intel Core 7 + 16 GB/1 TB: ₹78,990 (about $924 in direct exchange)
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta Ermenkova Senior News Writer
Tsveta, a passionate technology enthusiast and accomplished playwright, combines her love for mobile technologies and writing to explore and reveal the transformative power of tech. From being an early follower of PhoneArena to relying exclusively on her smartphone for photography, she embraces the immense capabilities of compact devices in our daily lives. With a Journalism degree and an explorative spirit, Tsveta not only provides expert insights into the world of gadgets and smartphones but also shares a unique perspective shaped by her diverse interests in travel, culture, and visual storytelling.
Read the latest from Tsveta Ermenkova

