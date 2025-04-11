Motorola's first laptop just leaked and its debut is only days away! Oh, and a tablet's tagging along
We recently told you that Motorola is making its debut in the laptop market and it looks like that will happen really soon. A new report has given us our first official glimpse at Motorola's upcoming tablet and laptop, along with key details and launch date.
The laptop will reportedly be called the Moto Book 60 and the tablet will go by Moto Pad 60 Pro. They both are expected to launch on April 15 alongside the Motorola Edge 60 Stylus.
The Moto Book 60 has a clean, minimalist look with the iconic Moto dimple on the top lid, making it instantly recognizable. The front features a display with somewhat slim bezels.
Looking at the upcoming laptop, it is hard not to think of Lenovo's IdeaPad Slim 5 Gen 10 – and honestly, that makes a lot of sense, considering Lenovo owns Motorola. The Moto Book 60 looks like it borrows heavily from the Slim 5's design.
And if the similarities go beyond just looks, we could be looking at internals like the AMD Ryzen 7000 series chip, up to 32GB RAM and an OLED panel with up to 165Hz refresh rate.
As for the Moto Pad 60 Pro, the renders show a green finish and a simple but sleek design. The volume buttons are on the right, while the top side houses the power button, speaker vents and a SIM tray, confirming 4G/5G support.
With the April 15 launch just days away, we are about to find out how Motorola's first proper swing at the laptop market stacks up. Stay tuned for all the details on specs, pricing and availability.
The leaked renders show the laptop in green and blue color options, though more shades could show up at launch. Motorola is also sticking with its Pantone partnership, which now extends to both the laptop and the tablet.
The upcoming Moto Book 60 in blue and green.
This is a smart move that could help it stand out in the crowded laptop market. Rival brands like Asus already offer stunning laptops like its special edition Zenbooks, which are a visual delight.
On the left side, we see multiple USB Type-C ports, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. The laptop also sports a standard keypad, with speaker vents on either side and Dolby Atmos branding, suggesting high-quality audio performance.
The Pad 60 Pro will be Motorola's first tablet in a long time.
Around the back, there is a single camera housed in a square module with a 13 MP label and LED flash. The tablet is also expected to support a stylus, which is shown in the images with Motorola branding and a physical button.
