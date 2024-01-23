Motorola reveals which phones are getting Android 14, but not when

Motorola Razr Phones

Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

Motorola Razr 40

Motorola Razr+ 2023

Motorola Razr 2023

Motorola Razr 2022



Motorola Edge Series Phones

Motorola Edge+ 2023

Motorola Edge 2023

Motorola Edge+ 2022

Motorola Edge 2022

Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022

Motorola Edge 40 Pro

Motorola Edge 40 Neo

Motorola Edge 40

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

Motorola Edge 30 Pro

Motorola Edge 30 Neo

Motorola Edge 30 Fusion

Motorola Edge 30

Motorola G Series Phones

Moto G 5G 2023

Moto G Stylus 5G 2023

Moto G Stylus 2023

Moto G Power 5G 2023

Moto G84 5G

Moto G54

Moto G73 5G

Moto G53 5G

Moto G23

Moto G14

Others

Motorola Lenovo ThinkPhone

The Moto G53 has already received Android 14 and the Moto G54 is running an Android 14 beta. But more important than updating budget models, Motorola needs to work on speeding up the update time for flagship models such as the Razr 40 Ultra/Razr+ and the Motorola Edge+ (2023) that should be receiving the update as soon as possible.





