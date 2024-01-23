Motorola reveals which phones are getting Android 14, but not when
On October 4th, Google started releasing Android 14 to eligible Pixel devices. If you're a long-time Android user, you know the rest of the drill. Some manufacturers are pretty quick to follow with the Samsung Galaxy S23 series receiving Android 14 pretty close on the heels of Google's Pixel phones. But other manufacturers take a much longer time to have their eligible phones updated to the latest Android build.
The flagship Motorola Razr+
One of those laggard manufacturers is Lenovo's Motorola. Ironically, it was the Motorola DROID that became the first big Android smartphone hit in November 2009. Lenovo's Matthew Zielinski, president of international markets for the Chinese smartphone manufacturer, expects Motorola to become the world's third-largest smartphone company in three years. For that to happen, Motorola must improve the speed at which it updates Android on its compatible handsets.
According to Motorola's support page, the following Motorola devices are expected to receive Android 14:
Motorola Razr Phones
Motorola Edge Series Phones
Motorola G Series Phones
Others
- Motorola Razr 40 Ultra
- Motorola Razr 40
- Motorola Razr+ 2023
- Motorola Razr 2023
- Motorola Razr 2022
Motorola Edge Series Phones
- Motorola Edge+ 2023
- Motorola Edge 2023
- Motorola Edge+ 2022
- Motorola Edge 2022
- Motorola Edge+ 5G UW 2022
- Motorola Edge 40 Pro
- Motorola Edge 40 Neo
- Motorola Edge 40
- Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
- Motorola Edge 30 Pro
- Motorola Edge 30 Neo
- Motorola Edge 30 Fusion
- Motorola Edge 30
Motorola G Series Phones
- Moto G 5G 2023
- Moto G Stylus 5G 2023
- Moto G Stylus 2023
- Moto G Power 5G 2023
- Moto G84 5G
- Moto G54
- Moto G73 5G
- Moto G53 5G
- Moto G23
- Moto G14
Others
- Motorola Lenovo ThinkPhone
The Moto G53 has already received Android 14 and the Moto G54 is running an Android 14 beta. But more important than updating budget models, Motorola needs to work on speeding up the update time for flagship models such as the Razr 40 Ultra/Razr+ and the Motorola Edge+ (2023) that should be receiving the update as soon as possible.
Motorola's current global market share is 4% and Lenovo hopes to double its slice of the worldwide smartphone market in three years. To reiterate, getting updates out to Motorola device owners faster (especially the flagship models) is something that Lenovo needs to work on if they want a chance to reach its goals.
