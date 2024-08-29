U.S. smartphone shipments generated a 5% year-over-year improvement in July according to data collected by Counterpoint Research. Apple was the top smartphone manufacturer in the states during July with a huge 49% market share, off 7.5% from the 53% slice of the American pie that the iPhone earned last July. Shipments of iPhone models in the U.S. were down 4% year-over-year







Sales of the iPhone 15 Pro model rose by double-digits in the United States during July









Motorola has strong momentum in the States thanks to the new Razr + (2024) clamshell foldable. Motorola's U.S. market share rose to 14% from 10%, a 40% year-over-year increase. Third in the U.S. after Apple and Samsung, Motorola's U.S. phone shipments rose a solid 42% in July on an annual basis. Motorola has the spot right behind Samsung in the U.S. which used to be occupied by other firms such as China's ZTE, South Korea's LG, and Taiwan's HTC at various times.





iPhone 15 Pro which generated 3.1% of global smartphone sales in July. The top three smartphones in the world based on second-quarter sales were the iPhone 15 with a 4.1% share of July smartphone sales globally. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was second with a 3.7% share of sales, and thewhich generated 3.1% of global smartphone sales in July.





Helping generate iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max sales until the September release of the iPhone 16 line in the U.S. is Apple's Apple Intelligence AI initiative. Requiring 8GB of RAM to run Apple Intelligence, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max qualify among currently released models. Once the iPhone 16 series is introduced on September 9th and released shortly after that (possibly on September 19th), demand for all four new models might be high since the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max all are equipped with 8GB of RAM meaning that all of Apple's 2024 iPhone models will support Apple Intelligence.





