Motorola has strong July in the U.S. while Apple's stateside shipments for the month fall slightly

U.S. smartphone shipments generated a 5% year-over-year improvement in July according to data collected by Counterpoint Research. Apple was the top smartphone manufacturer in the states during July with a huge 49% market share, off 7.5% from the 53% slice of the American pie that the iPhone earned last July. Shipments of iPhone models in the U.S. were down 4% year-over-year
Sales of the iPhone 15 Pro model rose by double-digits in the United States during July
Positioned behind Apple in the U.S., Samsung saw its U.S. market share increase in July by four percentage points to 28%. That is a hike of 17% on an annual basis. Its shipments in the U.S. rose 23% from July 2023 to July 2024. During this month, Samsung released the Galaxy Z Fold 6, the Galaxy Z Flip 6, the Galaxy Watch 7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the new Galaxy Ring.
Motorola has strong momentum in the States thanks to the new Razr + (2024) clamshell foldable. Motorola's U.S. market share rose to 14% from 10%, a 40% year-over-year increase. Third in the U.S. after Apple and Samsung, Motorola's U.S. phone shipments rose a solid 42% in July on an annual basis. Motorola has the spot right behind Samsung in the U.S. which used to be occupied by other firms such as China's ZTE, South Korea's LG, and Taiwan's HTC at various times.
The top three smartphones in the world based on second-quarter sales were the iPhone 15 with a 4.1% share of July smartphone sales globally. The iPhone 15 Pro Max was second with a 3.7% share of sales, and the iPhone 15 Pro which generated 3.1% of global smartphone sales in July.
Helping generate iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max sales until the September release of the iPhone 16 line in the U.S. is Apple's Apple Intelligence AI initiative. Requiring 8GB of RAM to run Apple Intelligence, only the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max qualify among currently released models. Once the iPhone 16 series is introduced on September 9th and released shortly after that (possibly on September 19th), demand for all four new models might be high since the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max all are equipped with 8GB of RAM meaning that all of Apple's 2024 iPhone models will support Apple Intelligence.
