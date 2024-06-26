Motorola partners with Google to bring Gemini to the 2024 Razr lineup
Motorola recently introduced its new foldable smartphone, the Razr 2024, which is not one of the cheapest on the market, but also one of the most AI-oriented. A bunch of AI tools are included with the new Motorola Razr 2024, especially related to the camera.
We’ve already reported about some of these AI features that are meant to streamlines the whole process of taking a picture and editing it to your heart’s desire: AI Auto Smile Capture, Gesture Capture, Google Photos Auto Enhance, and Face Beauty.
What this means is that for the first time, Razr users will be able to access Gemini directly from the external display. Motorola announced that to make the external display experience even more interesting, it has added access to Google Photos, allowing users to view, delete, favorite, or share photos or videos stored locally in the cloud without having to open their phones.
On top of that, Motorola announced that Razr users will receive Gemini Advanced for 3 months with access to Google’s AI models, at no extra cost.
But wait, there’s more! Razr users will get 2TB of cloud storage and Gemini in their favorite Google apps like Gmail, Docs, and more. All this is included in the Google One AI Premium plan.
The partnership between Google and Motorola will also provide users with access to Moto AI features enabled by Google Cloud, including Moto Magic Canvas and Style Sync.
But that’s not all that Motorola’s new 2024 Razr family brings in terms of AI. The US-based handset maker announced it has teamed up with Google to add Gemini to the 2024 Razr series.
Besides Google Photos access, Motorola also plans to add a new feature called Ask Photos in the coming months, which is a new way to search photos with Gemini.
