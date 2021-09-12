Google One adds new cloud storage option

Google One adds new cloud storage option0
Google One is Google's service offering cloud storage by subscription. The storage is shared between Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Those with a Google account are gifted 15GB to start. But if you need additional cloud storage, you used to have three options.
100GB of data costs $1.99 per month, or you could save 16% by paying $19.99 for one year. 200GB of cloud storage is priced at $2.99 monthly or $29.99 for one year, a 16% savings. The latter plan also includes receiving back 3% in store credit on Google Store purchases. The 2TB option costs $9.99 monthly or $99.99 for the year, saving 17%. It also includes 10% back in store credit on Google Store purchases.
But if you need even more storage, the jump between 2TB and the next step up is a big one. The difference in price between 2TB and 10TB of Google One cloud storage is $40 a month. So the company decided to add a new 5TB option that is priced at $24.99 per month or $249.99 for the year (saving you 17%). The difference between 2TB and 5TB is only $15 per month and the 5TB option still includes the 10% in store credit you will receive after a purchase made in the Google Store.