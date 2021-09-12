Notification Center

iOS Android Apps Google

Google One adds new cloud storage option

Alan Friedman
By @wolfcallsputs
Google One adds new cloud storage option
Google One is Google's service offering cloud storage by subscription. The storage is shared between Google Drive, Gmail, and Google Photos. Those with a Google account are gifted 15GB to start. But if you need additional cloud storage, you used to have three options.

100GB of data costs $1.99 per month, or you could save 16% by paying $19.99 for one year. 200GB of cloud storage is priced at $2.99 monthly or $29.99 for one year, a 16% savings. The latter plan also includes receiving back 3% in store credit on Google Store purchases. The 2TB option costs $9.99 monthly or $99.99 for the year, saving 17%. It also includes 10% back in store credit on Google Store purchases.

10TB of cloud storage will run you $49.99 monthly. 20TB and 30TB will cost you $99.99 and $149.99 a month, respectively. Now that Google is no longer providing free storage for photos, depending on how prolific a photographer you are, the free 15GB of storage might not be enough, likewise, the 100GB, 200GB, and 2TB options might not give you enough storage.

But if you need even more storage, the jump between 2TB and the next step up is a big one. The difference in price between 2TB and 10TB of Google One cloud storage is $40 a month. So the company decided to add a new 5TB option that is priced at $24.99 per month or $249.99 for the year (saving you 17%). The difference between 2TB and 5TB is only $15 per month and the 5TB option still includes the 10% in store credit you will receive after a purchase made in the Google Store.

The 5TB subscription also includes access to Google experts, the option to share some of the storage with your family, extra member benefits, and VPN for your Android handset. You can visit the Google One website, or install the Google one apps (iOS, Android).

