Google Photos working on an update that will make it more social and easier to manage

This new feature was recently discovered by known Android expert and leaker AssembleDebug, in collaboration with Google Photos, the popular photo storage and sharing platform, is gearing up to introduce some changes that will make sharing your memories with friends and family even easier, while also simplifying the way you manage your storage space.Google is reportedly working on a "Sharing Activity" page that will bring all your Google Photos-related activity together in one place, kind of like a social media feed. This means you'll be able to easily keep track of who's liking and commenting on your shared photos, who's joining your shared albums, and even when new photos are added. It's like having a dedicated newsfeed for all the stuff happening with your shared memories.This new feature was recently discovered by known Android expert and leaker AssembleDebug, in collaboration with Android Authority , while digging into the latest Google Photos app for Android (v6.85.0.637477501). It seems like the "Sharing Activity" page will replace the current sharing icon with a notification icon, making it super easy to see when there's something new to check out. There are even hints in the app's code that suggest you'll get notifications when you're added to a shared album, so you'll always be in the loop.









This new "Sharing Activity" page will certainly be helpful to Google Photos users, as it will make it way easier to stay connected with everything happening in your shared albums. And since this feature is already working in the latest version of the app, it's likely that both the new sharing page and the improved storage manager will be officially rolled out soon. So get ready to share and manage your Google Photos like a pro.





This new "Sharing Activity" page will certainly be helpful to Google Photos users, as it will make it way easier to stay connected with everything happening in your shared albums. And since this feature is already working in the latest version of the app, it's likely that both the new sharing page and the improved storage manager will be officially rolled out soon. So get ready to share and manage your Google Photos like a pro.