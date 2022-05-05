Next Motorola specs monster could be unveiled on May 10









That's because a higher megapixel count doesn't necessarily equate to a better camera. That said, hardware has its own benefits, so we will have to wait to find out if Samsung's ISOCELL HP1 gives the Frontier an edge over other phones. Samsung says the sensor will churn out detailed photographs and will offer 'unparalleled low-light performance.' It also supports 8K video recording.





One downside to the sensor is that it takes up a lot of space, but that's to be expected of a 1/1.22-inches sensor.





This sensor will apparently be accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 12MP telephoto camera. The selfie shooter will allegedly be 60MP and it will be housed in a pinhole.





The device will reportedly be fueled by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, a rumored improved version of the Gen 1 which is expected to be faster and more power-efficient. The chip will be paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage.





The Frontier, which will be sold under the name Edge 30 Ultra, will seemingly sport a curved 6.67-inches OLED panel with a very high refresh rate of 144Hz for smoother visuals. The phone is expected to pack a 4,500mAh battery and could offer better charging performance than previous Motorola phones. Leaks say that the handset may support 125W wired charging and 50W wireless charging.





The device will likely go on sale next quarter and will initially only be available in China.