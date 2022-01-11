Motorola is going full flagship mode with the Motorola Razr 3

The Motorola Razr that came out in 2019 was one of the first foldable phones to graze the market. It was unique in the sense that it had a creative and inspired design. It also brought about a lot of nostalgia (the good kind) to many people. At the same time, though, it also had a lot of downfalls, especially for what it was priced at, so it remained a niche product.
Later, in 2020, the Motorola Razr 5G
came out, and it did little to improve on the formula, somewhat disappointing fans who were hoping for something more. Well, recently, there have been rumors that the Lenovo-owned company is working on a successor, the Razr 3, and new leaks are indicating that Motorola has big plans for it.
The information comes from sources in contact with the folks at XDA-Developers
, and they claim we could see a Motorola Razr with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
and Android 12
. If these predictions come to fruition, that means we will get the first Razr with a flagship-level chipset onboard.
To pair up with that powerhouse of a chip the Motorola Razr 3 is also said to come in 6,8, or 12GB of RAM and 128, 256, or 512GB of internal storage. Allegedly, the notch will get replaced with a smaller one or a centered punch hole. XDA-Developers have also found signs that the screen could be a full HD AMOLED with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.
What’s more, the new Razr could come with NFC on board, but more interestingly, there is an indication of a variant with ultra-wideband support (UWB)
. UWB support is a technology that unlocks a multitude of possibilities for phones, such as unlocking your car, for example. An example of a phone that also supports this tech is the Pixel 6 Pro.
It looks like Motorola is bringing its “A” game this time around with its foldable Razr phone. Maybe this will be the one to place the company in the same ring as Samsung. The year 2022 is shaping up to be a big one for foldable phones.