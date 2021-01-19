Pre-order the next Galaxy S21 and get a discount!

Motorola Android 5G

Motorola confirms plan to launch an affordable 5G flagship next week

Anam Hamid
by Anam Hamid
Jan 19, 2021, 3:04 PM
Motorola confirms plan to launch an affordable 5G flagship next week
Motorola is going to unveil the world's first Snapdragon 870-powered smartphone on January 26.

The chip was revealed quite recently by Qualcomm and it is targeted at budget flagships. The new SoC sits between the Snapdragon 865 Plus and the Snapdragon 888, which is meant for premium smartphones. The Snapdragon 870 has the same architecture as the Snapdragon 865 Plus, but it is 3 percent faster, thanks to higher clock speeds. 

Back to Motorola, the phone in question will be known as the Motorola edge s in China. 



In other markets, it will probably be introduced as the newest member of the G family. 

Apparently, this is the oft-rumored Nio, which bears the model number  XT2125. The handset was previously expected to feature last year's Snapdragon 865 Plus.

If leaked images are to go by, the phone will heavily borrow from the design of the Moto G 5G Plus. We also hear that it will feature a 6.7-inches Full-HD + (1080 × 2520) display with pinholes for 16MP and 8MP front cameras. 

In the camera department, the company is rumored to use a 64MP main sensor, a 16MP ultra-wide module, a 2MP depth unit, and a laser autofocus system.

The Snapdragon 870 will likely be mated with 6GB, 8GB, or 12GB of RAM, and 128GB or 256GB of storage. The phone will be equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and rumors also point to 20W fast charging. 

The device will reportedly come with a side-mounted fingerprint reader and it will run Android 11. We can also look forward to support for two SIM cards and a Samsung DeX-inspired desktop interface.

Pricing details are not known, but Qualcomm says it expects the Snapdragon 870 to fuel sub-$800 handsets.

