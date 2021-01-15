Pre-order Galaxy S21 and save with Samsung Discount!

Motorola Android

Hands-on photos of the Motorola Nio show off design in full

Joshua Swingle
by Joshua Swingle
@joshuaswingle
Jan 15, 2021, 7:14 AM
Hands-on photos of the Motorola Nio show off design in full
Motorola Nio is expected to launch in the coming months as the newest Moto G phone. It has leaked quite extensively in recent weeks, and today it has been photographed in full for the first time.

In terms of design, the Motorola Nio is more of the same


Published on social media platform Weibo and later shared to Voice, the hands-on photos hint at a smartphone that’s very familiar in terms of design. In fact, it looks almost identical to the Moto G 5G Plus.

The front of the Motorola Nio houses a 6.7-inch screen that offers two punch holes for the selfie cameras and a refresh rate of at least 90Hz. As for bezel, they're relatively slim, although the chin is a little thick.


On the back, the main difference in comparison to the Moto G 5G Plus is the placement of the flash, which sits below a triple-camera system. The latter consists of three individual sensors surrounded by metal rings, and there's also an extra one that likely houses a laser autofocus system.

When it comes to the actual camera specs, the images confirm the presence of a 64-megapixel main sensor. A 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor are expected too.

Also worth noting is the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Snapdragon 865 should power the phone


The model pictured today is wearing a pearly white finish. Three of the metal camera rings are also blue. This color combo will reportedly be marketed to customers as ‘Sky,’ although a 'Beryl' variant is said to be in the works.  

The Motorola Nio should hit shelves later this quarter with the Snapdragon 865 on board. In international countries it’ll be sold as part of the Moto G line, but in China it could be marketed as the Motorola Edge S.

