Hands-on photos of the Motorola Nio show off design in full







Also worth noting is the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The Snapdragon 865 should power the phone

The model pictured today is wearing a pearly white finish. Three of the metal camera rings are also blue. This color combo will reportedly be marketed to customers as ‘Sky,’ although a 'Beryl' variant is said to be in the works.



The Motorola Nio should hit shelves later this quarter with the Snapdragon 865 on board. In international countries it’ll be sold as part of the Moto G line, but in China it could be marketed as the Motorola When it comes to the actual camera specs, the images confirm the presence of a 64-megapixel main sensor. A 16-megapixel ultra-wide shooter and a 2-megapixel depth sensor are expected too.Also worth noting is the presence of a side-mounted fingerprint scanner.The model pictured today is wearing a pearly white finish. Three of the metal camera rings are also blue. This color combo will reportedly be marketed to customers as ‘Sky,’ although a 'Beryl' variant is said to be in the works.The Motorola Nio should hit shelves later this quarter with the Snapdragon 865 on board. In international countries it’ll be sold as part of the Moto G line, but in China it could be marketed as the Motorola Edge S.

On the back, the main difference in comparison to the Moto G 5G Plus is the placement of the flash, which sits below a triple-camera system. The latter consists of three individual sensors surrounded by metal rings, and there's also an extra one that likely houses a laser autofocus system.