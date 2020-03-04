Big 2020 iPad Pro camera upgrade teased by reliable Apple tipster
2020 Apple iPad Pro CAD-based render
Among the several new Apple products expected to debut later this month is an updated iPad Pro lineup. All-new camera hardware is rumored for the tablets and it now seems as though the upgrade won’t disappoint customers.
The 2020 iPad Pro camera upgrade could be pretty big
Anonymous tipster CoinX referenced the “new camera on iPad” and subsequently hinted at a big performance upgrade in a cryptic Tweet published earlier today. A detailed description of the highly anticipated setup was not provided, but previous reports have shed some light on the matter.
The second camera is probably going to be an ultra-wide-angle or telephoto shooter, also borrowed from the iPhone 11 Pro. This is purely speculation at this stage, however.
An all-new 3D sensing system that’s even more powerful than Face ID will apparently occupy third sensor's spot. Reports have suggested it will help Apple with its AR content push before eventually making its way over to the iPhone 12 Pro lineup.
Despite being anonymous and only having ten leaks to their name in eighteen months, CoinX currently boasts an outstanding 90% accuracy record. This is pretty unheard of in terms of Apple leaks.
Most recently revealed was Apple’s plans to use the ‘Pro’ moniker on its newest iPhones and the existence of a 10.5-inch iPad Air. Other accurate leaks from CoinX include the iPhone XS/XR naming scheme, Apple’s decision to ship 5W chargers with all 2018 iPhones, and the thickness of the existing iPad Pro.
The only Tweet sent out by CoinX that has been wrong was about a ‘One More Thing’ announcement planned for the September 2019 event. It ultimately never happened, but this could be because Apple canceled it at the very last minute.
Apple is expected to unveil the 2020 iPad Pro lineup towards the end of March. Initially, the company was planning a physical event, but the recent coronavirus outbreak has reportedly put brakes on those plans.
The Silicon Valley-based giant is now expected to publish several press releases, perhaps over the course of a few days, including one dedicated to the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, yet these plans could still change.
CoinX hasn’t yet spoken about how Apple is planning to handle its upcoming product introductions but did appear to suggest there have been no delays by teasing new iMac and Mac Mini announcements.
How trustworthy is CoinX when it comes to leaks?
When will the 2020 iPad Pro be announced?
Another product expected to go official later this month is the iPhone 9, which may instead be marketed simply as ‘iPhone.’ The device will likely be the highlight of Apple’s announcements and could start shipping during the first week of April for just $399 in the United States.
That will grant users access to a compact iPhone 8-like design coupled with the iPhone 11’s Apple A13 Bionic chipset, an upgraded camera, 3GB of RAM, iOS 13, and 64GB of internal storage as standard.
But if the latter isn’t sufficient, a pricier $449 model with 128GB of storage should be available.
Apple is expected to discontinue the iPhone 8 and the iPhone 8 Plus upon the debut of the iPhone 9. These devices should still be available at discounted prices through retailers, though.
Message to PhoneArena moderator (optional):