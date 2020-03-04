Big 2020 iPad Pro camera upgrade teased by reliable Apple tipster

When will the 2020 iPad Pro be announced?

Apple is expected to unveil the 2020 iPad Pro lineup towards the end of March. Initially, the company was planning a physical event, but the recent coronavirus outbreak has reportedly put brakes on those plans.The Silicon Valley-based giant is now expected to publish several press releases, perhaps over the course of a few days, including one dedicated to the new 11-inch and 12.9-inch iPad Pro models, yet these plans could still change.CoinX hasn’t yet spoken about how Apple is planning to handle its upcoming product introductions but did appear to suggest there have been no delays by teasing new iMac and Mac Mini announcements.