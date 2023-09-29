Amazon is still letting you save on the surreal 512GB Motorola Edge+ (2023) mobile powerhouse
We all know that getting a phone with the latest Snapdragon chipset and 512GB of storage space often requires giving an arm and a leg. For instance, a Galaxy S23 Ultra, which comes equipped with Qualcomm's current top-of-the-line chipset for mobile devices, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, and packs 512GB of storage space, will set you back a whopping $1380.
Of course, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) doesn't pack a stylus like the Galaxy S23 Ultra and has more modest specs apart from the flagship chipset and 512GB of storage, but it still delivers incredible performance and can deal with everything you throw at it. Also, it's extremely rare to find a phone with 512GB of storage available at such a budget-friendly price, making the Motorola Edge+ (2023) a real gem.
In one word, the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is exceptional. It delivers soooo much for sooo less that it even feels unreal. Fortunately, this deal is pretty real, and we suggest you snag a Motorola Edge+ (2023) at a discounted price before this nice offer expires.
However, the good news is that you can currently grab a phone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 silicon and 512GB of storage for almost half the price of a new Galaxy S23 Ultra 512GB. Currently, Amazon has a really sweet deal on the top-tier Motorola Edge+ (2023) offering it for 13% off its usual price. This means you can snatch a Motorola Edge+ (2023) for $100 less if you purchase it through this deal.
Another impressive aspect of the Motorola Edge+ (2023) is that it has phenomenal battery life. Its 5100mAh battery lets it work for days without top-up with regular usage. Additionally, the phone supports a whopping 68W wired charging, which can fill the tank in less than an hour. And on top of all that, there is a 68W charger included in the box. Nowadays, phone manufacturers rarely ship chargers with their high-end handsets, so we should appreciate Motorola's gesture.
