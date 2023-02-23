One of the best Motorola midrange phones is heavily discounted on Amazon

a tad over $400

144Hz display

29% off

Motorola Edge 2022 Unlocked | 8GB/256GB | 50MP Camera | 144Hz OLED display | 5,000mAh battery | MediaTek Dimensity 1050 $173 off (29%) Buy at Amazon



The star of the show is the Motorola Edge's display, of course. You can check out our sub-$500 phone . The brightness is over 1000 nits , and the color temperature and accuracy are also great! Getting a 144Hz OLED that is also bright in this price range is almost unheard of.



The Motorola Edge (2022) is no slouch when it comes to raw power, either. You might think that the MediaTek 1050 chipset inside the phone is a laughing matter, but our benchmarks put the phone on par with the Galaxy A53 5G. And we all know how good this



To top it all off, the Edge comes with a hefty battery and support for fast charging with up to 30W of power. There are two color options available: - Mineral Grey and Blue, both of which look really nice. Don't miss out on this deal if you need a backup phone or a present for a friend or relative, this Motorola Edge deal might be a lifesaver. The star of the show is the Motorola Edge's display, of course. You can check out our full review for more details and benchmarks, but in a nutshell, it's one of the best panels in a. The brightness is over, and the color temperature and accuracy are also great! Getting a 144Hz OLED that is also bright in this price range is almost unheard of.The Motorola Edge (2022) is no slouch when it comes to raw power, either. You might think that the MediaTek 1050 chipset inside the phone is a laughing matter, but our benchmarks put the phone on par with the Galaxy A53 5G. And we all know how good this budget Android phone really is.To top it all off, the Edge comes with a hefty battery and support for fast charging with up to 30W of power. There are two color options available: - Mineral Grey and Blue, both of which look really nice. Don't miss out on this deal if you need a backup phone or a present for a friend or relative, this Motorola Edge deal might be a lifesaver.





Also Read:

We often complain about how expensive modern smartphones are, but then deals such as this one pop up to prove us wrong. For, you can have a, two-day battery life, and a flexible camera system on a smartphone. That's right, the Motorola Edge (2022) is discounted on Amazon right now, and you can get one forits regular price. Which is a real steal.