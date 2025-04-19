Motorola Edge 60 promo materials leak showing specs that rival some of Samsung’s midrange stars

Android 15

6.7-inch pOLED display with a 1220 x 2712 resolution

Quad-curved edges and 120Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor

12GB of RAM

512GB of storage

50 MP main camera with Sony Lytia LYT-700C sensor

50 MP front-facing camera

5,200 mAh battery with 68W fast wired charging

MIL-STD-810H rating for durability

2-year warranty





Leaked promotional materials for the Motorola Edge 60. | Images credit — Evan Blass (@EVLeaks)





The phone seems designed to appeal to users who want a flagship feel without flagship pricing. Its high-res display, hefty RAM and storage combo, and high-resolution cameras on both sides all point to a device that’s trying to punch above its weight. Motorola also seems to be taking battery life seriously here with a large 5,200 mAh cell and support for very fast charging speeds.





Leaked promotional materials for the Motorola Edge 60. | Images credit — Evan Blass (@EVLeaks)

If Motorola does announce the Edge 60 on April 24 alongside the Razr 60 series, it could serve as the traditional companion to its foldables. And based on how well the Edge 60 Fusion turned out — with its snappy performance, bright display, and slim, comfortable build — expectations for this model are already riding high. If Motorola does announce the Edge 60 on April 24 alongside the Razr 60 series, it could serve as the traditional companion to its foldables. And based on how well the Edge 60 Fusion turned out — with its snappy performance, bright display, and slim, comfortable build — expectations for this model are already riding high.





The Fusion was a surprise standout in its price range, even if it lacked wireless charging and didn’t push the camera envelope. However, it is unclear at this point if the Edge 60 will be available stateside or just in limited markets like the fusion was. Either way, if the Edge 60 builds on that solid foundation with better imaging and more power, Motorola might have another strong player on its hands.