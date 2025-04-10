Motorola dresses the Edge 60 Pro in all the right colors
The phone is supposed to be a slightly improved version of the Edge 60 Fusion, but this is based on the information leaked since Motorola hasn’t teased anything about the Edge 60 Pro yet.
Motorola’s Edge series has been quite popular among the company’s fans, and one of the reasons is their stylish design. The Edge 60 Pro seems to be in line with Motorola’s previous family of mid-range smartphones, especially when it comes to colors.
A new leak reveals the Motorola Edge 60 Pro will be available in at least three very colorful flavors: Dazzling Blue, Sparkling Grape, and Shadow Green. Thanks to the “fabric-like vegan leather” back, even the gray colors, which is usually the “boring” one, looks very stylish.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro's colors are bright and vivid | Images credits: YTECHB.com
Obviously, it’s a matter of taste, but it’s encouraging to see that Motorola continues to churn out new products that aren’t just solid hardware-wise, but also good-looking.
It’s also surprising that Motorola hasn’t introduced the entire Edge 60 series at the same time, but that’s probably because many of these phones will only be available in certain regions, so a staged reveal seems more appropriate.
That said, let’s summarize everything that’s been leaked about the Edge 60 Pro so far. First off, the phone is rumored to pack a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor, paired with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage. However, the most expensive model comes with 12 GB RAM and 512 GB internal memory.
As seen in the pictures leaked today, the Edge 60 Pro sports a quad-curved display. Previous reports claim the phone features a 6.67-inch pOLED screen with 1,220p resolution.
Motorola Edge 60 Pro sports a quad-curved display | Image credit: YTECHB.com
On the back, the phone has a triple camera setup that consists of a 50-megapixel main, 50-megapixel telephoto, and 13-megapixel ultra-wide cameras. The Edge 60 Pro also features a 32-megapixel selfie snapper and IP68/IP69 certifications.
To top it all off, Motorola added a pretty generous 6,000 mAh battery that supports 90W fast charging speeds. The Edge 60 Pro should be announced sometime in the coming weeks, so stick around for more if you’re a Motorola fan.
