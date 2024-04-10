Google's Magic Editor might become available to everyone for free, but there is a catch

The catch is that there will be a limit on how many photos you can save every month when using Magic Editor. If you want unlimited saves, you'll need to subscribe to a premium Google One plan.More clues found in the Google Photos beta suggest that the free saves quota will reset at the beginning of each month. When you've used up your allowance, Photos will nudge you to upgrade to a paid One plan with 2TB or more space.

Google One is a subscription service offered by Google that provides you with increased cloud storage space. This extra space can be used across multiple Google products, including:With a free tier of Magic Editor and wider availability on non-Pixel devices, Google could entice non-paying One users with a sneak peek of the feature. And, to be honest, this could tempt many of them to eventually upgrade to a premium Google One tier for unlimited access to the tool.As with all leaks, it's wise to take this information with a grain of salt. While the code strongly suggests that Google is tinkering with the idea of a free version of its Magic Editor tool, there's no guarantee it'll roll out anytime soon, or even at all.