 Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date - PhoneArena
Save on Galaxy S22/+

Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date

Motorola
Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Motorola already announced its top-end 2022 phones the Motorola X30 Pro and S30 Pro, but these models were for the markets in China, along with its new Razr 2022 foldable. 

Now, however, Motorola has scheduled a September 8 event, right after Apple's iPhone 14 unveiling, and teases three phones for it, indicating that it might announce the global release of its three new phones.



While the Moto Razr 2022's naming scheme will probably remain, the others would most likely be released abroad under the Edge branging, most likely as the long-leaked Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.

It's not clear yet if they will feature the same specs as the X and S models that Motorola already unveiled, but if they do, they will sport the following hardware:

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion specs


SpecsMotorola Edge 30 UltraEdge 30 Fusion
Display- 6.7 inches
- AMOLED
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 1250 nits peak brightness
- HDR10+ support		- 6.5 inches
- AMOLED
- FHD+
- 144Hz
Cameras- 200MP main
- 50MP ultra-wide
- 12MP telephoto with 2x zoom 		- 50MP main
- 13MP ultra-wide
- 2MP (used for depth)
ProcessorSnapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)Snapdragon 888+ 5G (5 nm)
Memory and storage- 8/128GB
- 12/256GB
- 12/512GB		- 8/128GB
- 12/256GB
- 12/512GB
Battery4610mAh4720mAh
Charging125W68W
SoftwareAndroid 12, MYUI 4.0Android 12, MYUI 4.0

Lending credence to the expectations for an imminent global Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion launch is the fact that the latter appeared on Geekbench sporting a Snapdragon 888+ chipset and 8GB of RAM.

The added value of all three phones expected to receive a global launch timeframe on September 8 - the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Moto Razr 2022 -  is that they all have ultrafast displays with 144Hz refresh rate no matter their respective panels' resolution. 

These should be a sight to behold, together with all the other bells and whistles like 200MP camera or foldable design, so we can't wait to get our hands on the US versions of Motorola's new Edge and Razr warriors.
Loading Comments...

Latest News

Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Apple might throw a curveball and release an iPhone 14 mini, but don't hold your breath
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Vote now: How many phones do you own?
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content
Netflix's lower-priced ad-supported tier may skip commercials with certain content
Did Android 13 improve the battery life on the Pixel 6 series? Great minds disagree
Did Android 13 improve the battery life on the Pixel 6 series? Great minds disagree
Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11
Apple hints that the iPhone 14 unveiling will include something not seen since iPhone 11
Amazon and Best Buy have Google's hot new Pixel 6a on sale at cool discounts
Amazon and Best Buy have Google's hot new Pixel 6a on sale at cool discounts

Popular stories

If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
If you can locate these 35 apps on your Android phone, delete them immediately
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
IRS hangs up on taxpayer because of this exclusive Pixel feature
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
Android 13 is here but people are flocking to Google Play Store to experience... iOS 16?
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
A great Samsung deal on the 512GB Galaxy S22 Ultra brings its price below the S22
Sony's best noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are down to their lowest ever price (brand new)
Sony's best noise-cancelling true wireless earbuds are down to their lowest ever price (brand new)
TikTok's in-app keyboard on iOS has the capability of stealing personal data you type
TikTok's in-app keyboard on iOS has the capability of stealing personal data you type
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless