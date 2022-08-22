Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date









The added value of all three phones expected to receive a global launch timeframe on September 8 - the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Moto Razr 2022 - is that they all have ultrafast displays with 144Hz refresh rate no matter their respective panels' resolution.





These should be a sight to behold, together with all the other bells and whistles like 200MP camera or foldable design, so we can't wait to get our hands on the US versions of Motorola's new Edge and Razr warriors.