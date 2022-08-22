Flagship Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and 30 Fusion get a global release event date
Motorola already announced its top-end 2022 phones the Motorola X30 Pro and S30 Pro, but these models were for the markets in China, along with its new Razr 2022 foldable.
Now, however, Motorola has scheduled a September 8 event, right after Apple's iPhone 14 unveiling, and teases three phones for it, indicating that it might announce the global release of its three new phones.
Find yourself closer to the edge...September 8 #hellomoto#findyouredgepic.twitter.com/pv3SfFSo9C— Motorola (@Moto) August 19, 2022
While the Moto Razr 2022's naming scheme will probably remain, the others would most likely be released abroad under the Edge branging, most likely as the long-leaked Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Motorola Edge 30 Fusion.
It's not clear yet if they will feature the same specs as the X and S models that Motorola already unveiled, but if they do, they will sport the following hardware:
Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion specs
|Specs
|Motorola Edge 30 Ultra
|Edge 30 Fusion
|Display
|- 6.7 inches
- AMOLED
- 144Hz refresh rate
- 1250 nits peak brightness
- HDR10+ support
|- 6.5 inches
- AMOLED
- FHD+
- 144Hz
|Cameras
|- 200MP main
- 50MP ultra-wide
- 12MP telephoto with 2x zoom
|- 50MP main
- 13MP ultra-wide
- 2MP (used for depth)
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 (4 nm)
|Snapdragon 888+ 5G (5 nm)
|Memory and storage
|- 8/128GB
- 12/256GB
- 12/512GB
|- 8/128GB
- 12/256GB
- 12/512GB
|Battery
|4610mAh
|4720mAh
|Charging
|125W
|68W
|Software
|Android 12, MYUI 4.0
|Android 12, MYUI 4.0
Lending credence to the expectations for an imminent global Motorola Edge 30 Ultra and Edge 30 Fusion launch is the fact that the latter appeared on Geekbench sporting a Snapdragon 888+ chipset and 8GB of RAM.
The added value of all three phones expected to receive a global launch timeframe on September 8 - the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra, Edge 30 Fusion, and Moto Razr 2022 - is that they all have ultrafast displays with 144Hz refresh rate no matter their respective panels' resolution.
These should be a sight to behold, together with all the other bells and whistles like 200MP camera or foldable design, so we can't wait to get our hands on the US versions of Motorola's new Edge and Razr warriors.
