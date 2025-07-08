Bose's QuietComfort headphones receive a generous $150 discount for Prime Day
The cans deliver premium sound and feel. They also have incredible ANC and offer up to 24 hours of playtime, making them a solid pick. Don’t miss out!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
While Amazon Prime Day has brought plenty of unmissable Prime Day phone deals, it hasn't forgotten shoppers looking to upgrade their listening experience without breaking the bank. Right now, we're seeing some bonkers Prime Day headphone deals, with big discounts on top-tier cans from Beats, Sony, and Bose.
Just be sure to act quickly and snatch a pair with this deal as soon as possible—preferably even now! Offers like this don't usually stay up for grabs long. On top of that, it's Prime Day, which means Amazon is full of bargain hunters who, just like you, are looking for a great promo to enhance their listening experience. And with the Bose QuietComfort headphones, you'll definitely do just that.
Of course, they wouldn't be QuietComfort headphones if they didn't come with Bose's industry-leading active noise cancellation. So, while they aren't the flagship model, they still deliver top-tier ANC that mutes the whole world the moment you turn it on.
They don't disappoint in the battery department, either, offering up to 24 hours of playtime per charge. And if you're in a rush and need a quick top-up, a 15-minute charge delivers up to two and a half hours of additional playback.
So, yeah! If you want high-end headphones at a bargain price and can miss out on head-tracking and Spatial Audio, then the QuietComfort headphones might be just the right pick for you. That’s why we encourage you to act fast and save with this deal now while it's still up for grabs!
For instance, Bose's latest QuietComfort headphones are selling at a massive $150 discount, letting you score a pair for just under $200. And while it may not be the lowest price we've ever seen for these cans, it's definitely one of the best deals they've received.
Sitting just below the QuietComfort Ultra, these cans deliver everything their more expensive cousins offer—minus head-tracking and Spatial Audio. This means you'll enjoy a premium sound and great comfort. Plus, they support the Bose Music app, so you can easily customize their audio to your liking with the app's built-in EQ.
