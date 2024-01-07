Check out the the latest Poly headsets!

Amazon slashes the Motorola Edge 2023's cost by 42%, letting you snag an awesome mid-ranger at a budget price

As tech enthusiasts, we love expensive, high-end devices like the ultra-powerful Galaxy S23 Ultra and iPhone 15 Pro Max. However, not every tech enthusiast is ready to shell out huge amounts of cash on a mobile powerhouse that will be used only for browsing socials, taking photos, and making phone calls. If you, too, are not a power user yourself and don't want to give an arm and a leg for a new awesome phone, we suggest you pull the trigger on this very deal you are currently reading.

Amazon is currently offering the Motorola Edge (2023) with an amazing 42% discount. This means you will save $250 on this sleek-looking smartphone if you are quick enough and purchase one from Amazon while the offer lasts.

Get the Motorola Edge 2023 for $250 less on Amazon. The phone has awesome performance, a gorgeous screen, nice battery life, and fast 68W wired charging. It's a real bang for your buck, especially at its current budget-friendly price!
With a powerful Dimensity 7030 chipset under the hood, 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of storage space, the Motorola Edge (2023) delivers a pretty solid mid-range performance. It can even deal with heavy apps and run demanding games like Asphalt 9 and Genshin Impact without even breaking a sweat.

Furthermore, the phone sports a 6.6-inch display with a 2400 x 1080p resolution, a 144Hz variable refresh rate, and a peak brightness of 1200 nits, which is impressive for a phone at this price point. On top of that, the display supports HDR10+, giving you an even more incredible watching experience when streaming content in HDR10+.

Since cameras are important as well, we should mention that the Motorola Edge (2023) comes with a 50 MP main camera and a 32 MP shooter for selfies. Both sensors take good-looking photos and can record videos in up to 4K at 30fps.

In terms of battery life, the 4400 mAh power cell on deck should be able to last you the whole day without any top-ups. Additionally, the phone supports 68W TurboPower fast wired charging and even comes with a charging brick inside the box.

The Motorola Edge (2023) indeed has a lot going for it, especially for a phone currently located in the budget segment. However, that incredible 42% discount that keeps it there won't stay available forever. Therefore, we strongly encourage you to snatch a brand-new Motorola Edge (2023) from Amazon today!
