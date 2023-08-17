This unbeatable deal makes the Motorola Edge (2022) a no-brainer

Get the Motorola Edge (2022) for $350 less at Best Buy The Motorola Edge (2022) is now available at $350 off at Best Buy. The device sports a beautiful screen with a fast refresh rate, plenty of storage space (256GB), 8GB RAM, and it's equipped with the decidedly impressive MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset. Get it now and enjoy your savings. $350 off (58%) $249 99 $599 99 Buy at BestBuy Motorola Edge (2022) with 128GB of internal storage: save big at Motrola The smartphone is also available at the Motorola store. This version comes with slightly smaller RAM-6GB and 128GB of internal storage space, which is why its standard price is lower than Best Buy's. The smartphone is equipped with a triple camera on the back and comes with a big battery life. Get it now and save big! Don't forget to trade in an eligible device if you wish to save even more. $300 off (55%) $249 99 $549 99 Buy at Motorola



Incidentally, you can also spare an eligible device to get the device at Best Buy, but then again, you probably won’t be able to reduce the price tag to as low as $1 here. Best Buy also gives you a one-month FREE Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. You can play hundreds of different titles with no console required.



The Motorola Edge (2022) is remarkable for its price range. It impresses with a beautiful 6.6-inch OLED display with a stunningly fast refresh rate of 144Hz. Motorola also added the decidedly impressive MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset. So, most titles should run smoothly and without major hiccups. Then again, don’t expect a buttery-smooth experience when playing Genshin Impact at maxed-out settings.



Camera-wise, this Android smartphone has a triple camera configuration with a 50MP primary snapper. There’s also an ultra-wide sensor, as well as a macro one. So, photos should be quite nice-looking for the phone’s price range. The front 32MP shooter will ensure your selfies look stunning, while the dual multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos speakers will ensure your watching sessions are as loud and immersive as possible.



Amazingly, Motorola added quite a big 5,000mAh battery and equipped it with turbocharging. Battery-wise, the mid-ranger is an absolute champion. Believe it or not, it can last almost two days on a single charge. Overall, the Edge (2022) is a great device that should meet most of your requirements. Considering the impressive $350 discount, we’d say it’s worth your attention.