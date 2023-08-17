This unbeatable deal makes the Motorola Edge (2022) a no-brainer
Last week, Amazon threw a mind-blowing deal on the Motorola Edge (2022) that expired almost immediately. Well, luck is on your side if you didn’t pull the trigger last week for whatever reason. Right now, Motorola and Best Buy offer the device with an amazing discount, allowing you to buy the mid-ranger for just $249.99.
Incidentally, you can also spare an eligible device to get the device at Best Buy, but then again, you probably won’t be able to reduce the price tag to as low as $1 here. Best Buy also gives you a one-month FREE Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. You can play hundreds of different titles with no console required.
Camera-wise, this Android smartphone has a triple camera configuration with a 50MP primary snapper. There’s also an ultra-wide sensor, as well as a macro one. So, photos should be quite nice-looking for the phone’s price range. The front 32MP shooter will ensure your selfies look stunning, while the dual multi-dimensional Dolby Atmos speakers will ensure your watching sessions are as loud and immersive as possible.
Amazingly, Motorola added quite a big 5,000mAh battery and equipped it with turbocharging. Battery-wise, the mid-ranger is an absolute champion. Believe it or not, it can last almost two days on a single charge. Overall, the Edge (2022) is a great device that should meet most of your requirements. Considering the impressive $350 discount, we’d say it’s worth your attention.
If you’re a fan of trade-ins, we suggest you snag the phone at Motorola. The retailer allows you to trade in an eligible device and drop this device’s price tag to as low as $1. Moreover, the merchant throws in a one-year FREE Google One storage with your phone purchase.
The Motorola Edge (2022) is remarkable for its price range. It impresses with a beautiful 6.6-inch OLED display with a stunningly fast refresh rate of 144Hz. Motorola also added the decidedly impressive MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset. So, most titles should run smoothly and without major hiccups. Then again, don’t expect a buttery-smooth experience when playing Genshin Impact at maxed-out settings.
