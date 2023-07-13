The Motorola Edge (2022) is a steal on Amazon at this unbeatable price

Reserve your Galaxy ZFold 5 & ZFlip 5 now!
Did you miss out on getting a decent smartphone at a bargain price during Amazon Prime Day? Not to worry–the merchant hasn’t finished throwing top-notch deals your way. For example, if you’re a Prime member, you can get the mid-range Motorola Edge (2022) at an unbeatable 58% discount. Who wouldn’t want a smartphone with a two-day battery life and an amazing display for less than half its price? 

Amazon sells the Motorola Edge (2022) in Mineral Gray. The device has 256GB of internal storage and is unlocked for US carriers. Now, while the deal is Prime member-exclusive, Amazon offers non-Prime members to get the Motorola phone with a sweet discount, too. Then again, non-Prime members will have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for the Motorola Edge (2022).

Snatch the Motorola Edge (2022) at an unbeatable price with this mind-blowing Prime member deal

Exclusively available for Amazon Prime members, this deal on the Motorola Edge (2022) is one of the best we've seen for this device so far. Take advantage of this fantastic deal; you'll save as much as 58% on the Motorola phone. It has a two-day battery, a 50MP camera, and other features every mid-range device of today has.
$350 off (58%)
Buy at Amazon

Non-Prime members can also get the Motorola Edge (2022) at a bargain price

Even if you're not a Prime member, you can still get the Motorola Edge (2022) at a discounted price. The smartphone sports a 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display with an ultra-smooth refresh rate of 144 Hz. It has a two-day battery to keep up with you at all times. Get it today and save 17% on Amazon.
$102 off (17%)
Buy at Amazon


With a sleek 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display that sports a high refresh rate, the Motorola Edge (2022) is pretty responsive. That’s to say it shouldn’t hiccup at the worst possible time. It also has a two-day battery life to keep up with an intense lifestyle. As if that’s not enough, Motorola even equipped the 5,000 mAh battery with TurboPower charging. The whole tank fills up in just 30 minutes! No wonder the Edge (2022) is in our list for best Motorola phones.

Motorola packed a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor under the hood of its Edge (2022). While there are far better processors out there, this one performs just fine (for a mid-range chipset.) So, playing your favorite titles should be smooth and enjoyable.

If you’re more into binge-watching TV series and movies, don’t despair–the Android phone packs Dolby Atmos audio. It allows you to experience multi-dimensional sound and listen to your favorite tunes with improved bass and clarity.

Last but certainly not least, the Motorola Edge (2022) has an IP52 dust and water resistance rating. The IP52 rating means that the device is built to withstand a bit of dust and the occasional drop of water. However, we must note that it’s neither fully dustproof nor completely watertight. In all, while it c

