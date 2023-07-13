The Motorola Edge (2022) is a steal on Amazon at this unbeatable price
Did you miss out on getting a decent smartphone at a bargain price during Amazon Prime Day? Not to worry–the merchant hasn’t finished throwing top-notch deals your way. For example, if you’re a Prime member, you can get the mid-range Motorola Edge (2022) at an unbeatable 58% discount. Who wouldn’t want a smartphone with a two-day battery life and an amazing display for less than half its price?
With a sleek 6.6-inch FHD+ OLED display that sports a high refresh rate, the Motorola Edge (2022) is pretty responsive. That’s to say it shouldn’t hiccup at the worst possible time. It also has a two-day battery life to keep up with an intense lifestyle. As if that’s not enough, Motorola even equipped the 5,000 mAh battery with TurboPower charging. The whole tank fills up in just 30 minutes! No wonder the Edge (2022) is in our list for best Motorola phones.
If you’re more into binge-watching TV series and movies, don’t despair–the Android phone packs Dolby Atmos audio. It allows you to experience multi-dimensional sound and listen to your favorite tunes with improved bass and clarity.
Last but certainly not least, the Motorola Edge (2022) has an IP52 dust and water resistance rating. The IP52 rating means that the device is built to withstand a bit of dust and the occasional drop of water. However, we must note that it’s neither fully dustproof nor completely watertight. In all, while it c
Amazon sells the Motorola Edge (2022) in Mineral Gray. The device has 256GB of internal storage and is unlocked for US carriers. Now, while the deal is Prime member-exclusive, Amazon offers non-Prime members to get the Motorola phone with a sweet discount, too. Then again, non-Prime members will have to dig deeper into their pockets to pay for the Motorola Edge (2022).
Motorola packed a powerful MediaTek Dimensity 1050 processor under the hood of its Edge (2022). While there are far better processors out there, this one performs just fine (for a mid-range chipset.) So, playing your favorite titles should be smooth and enjoyable.
