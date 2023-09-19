The awesome Motorola Edge 2022 256GB mid-ranger is now $350 more affordable at Best Buy

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
As we reported, Amazon currently has a really sweet deal on the 512GB Motorola Edge + 2022, offering this awesome phone with an amazing $230 discount. The phone has top-tier performance courtesy of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset on board, and it's a great choice if you want a high-end smartphone at a lower price.

However, if you want to get a nice phone at an even lower price, we suggest you switch your focus to the Motorola Edge 2022 5G. Right now, the 256GB variant of this nice phone is $350 off its price at Best Buy and can be yours for only $249.99.

Motorola Edge 2022 256GB: Save $350!

Get the Motorola Edge 2022 256GB from Best Buy and score $350 in savings. The phone has decent performance and is a real bargain at this price.
$350 off (58%)
$249 99
$599 99
Buy at BestBuy


Powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1050 chipset complemented by 8GB of RAM, the Motorola Edge 2022 delivers good performance without any hiccups. It probably won't be able to run the latest mobile games at their highest graphical settings, but it should have plenty of firepower for daily tasks like browsing your socials and streaming videos.

In addition to that, the phone comes with a 50MP camera and a 32MP selfie snapper that can shoot videos in up to 4K at 30fps and in up to 1080p at 120fps, respectively. Both cameras take good-looking photos, so your selfies should look pretty great as well.

Moreover, the phone sports a 6.6-inch OLED display with an FHD+ resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate, which makes it feel even snappier. : The screen has a peak brightness of 1,000 nits, which means you will be able to watch videos on it even in direct sunlight without issues.

On top of all mentioned, the Motorola Edge 2022 boasts a huge 5,000mAh battery, which delivers great battery life. The phone also supports 30W fast wired charging.

As you can see, the Motorola Edge 2022 offers truly a lot and can now be yours for just $249.99. So tap that deal button and score nice savings on a brand-new Motorola Edge 2022 today!
