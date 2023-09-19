Snag a high-end phone at a budget price! Grab a 512GB Motorola Edge + 2022 for $230 OFF from Amazon

Your new Garmin Venu 3 Smartwatch is here!
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
High-end smartphones cost a lot, and it's often hard to find a phone with top-tier performance at a more budget-friendly price. However, it appears today is your lucky day since you did just that.

Currently, Amazon is offering the high-end 512GB Motorola Edge + 2022 for 31% off its price. This means you now have the chance to grab a 512GB Motorola Edge + 2022 for $230 less if you act fast and take advantage of this deal while it's still available.

Motorola Edge + 2022 (512GB): Now $230 OFF on Amazon!

Get the 512GB Motorola Edge + 2022 from Amazon and save $230. The phone has top-tier performance, takes beautiful photos, and can now be yours for less.
$230 off (31%)
Buy at Amazon


At first glance, the Motorola Edge + 2022 may not look like anything special but don't judge a book by its cover. The phone comes equipped with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, which still delivers incredible performance. In addition to that, the powerful SoC is coupled with 8GB of RAM and 512GB of storage space.

In terms of cameras, the Motorola Edge + 2022 sports a 50MP main shooter that can record videos in up to 8K at 30fps and a 60MP selfie snapper that can record in 4K at 30fps.The cameras also take beautiful photos, so you will look amazing in your selfies as well as in your videos.

The Motorola Edge + 2022 also sports a 6.7-inch screen with a 2400 x 1080 resolution and up to 144Hz variable refresh rate. A 4,800mAh battery is keeping the lights on here, delivering at least a day and a half of battery life with regular usage.

With awesome performance, great cameras, nice display, incredible battery life, and now a more budget-friendly price tag, the Motorola Edge + 2022 is a total bargain, and you should definitely go and grab one at a discount now before it's too late!
