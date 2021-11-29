Notification Center

This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

Notifications
Close

Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

www.phonearena.com
Web push notifications

Cyber Monday: JBL wireless earbuds 50% off!

 View

  • Notification Center

    This is our new notification center. Inside, you will find updates on the most important things happening right now.

    Notifications
    Close

    Hmm, push notifications seem to be disabled in your browser. You can enable them from the 'Settings' icon in the URL bar of your browser.

    www.phonearena.com
    Web push notifications
    Log in

Cyber Monday: JBL wireless earbuds 50% off!

 View
Cyber Monday deals
Catch limited-time Cyber Monday deals on tech before they are gone!
Motorola Deals Cyber Monday

The Edge (2021) and a bunch of other Motorola phones see some of their lowest prices ever

Iskren Gaidarov
By @IskrenGaidarov
0
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
The Edge (2021) and a bunch of other Motorola phones see one of their lowest prices ever
The newly released Motorola Edge (2021) is selling for its lowest price ever since its debut at Amazon. You can currently save $124 on the phone, but you better hurry up as the deal will expire in less than 24 hours.

Motorola Edge (2021)

$124 off (18%)
$575 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola’s Edge (2021) is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This phone has a nice triple-camera system with a 108MP main shooter. The front camera is a 32MP shooter, capable of taking some pretty sharp selfies.

The Motorola Edge (2021) has a big 6.8-inch 144Hz LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. It offers up to two days of battery life thanks to its large 5,000mAh battery. The phone also supports 30W fast wired charging.

Motorola razr (2020)

$632 off (45%)
$767 99
$1399 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola edge

$316 off (45%)
$383 99
$699 99
Buy at Amazon

But the Edge (2021) isn’t the only Motorola phone to see one of its lowest prices ever at Amazon during today's Cyber Monday. The foldable Motorola RAZR 5G has seen an even bigger $632 discount. The OG Motorola Edge has also seen its biggest slash in price ever. The Edge can currently be purchased at $316 off its original retail price.

Motorola One 5G Ace

$112 off (28%)
$287 99
$399 99
Buy at Amazon

Motorola Moto G Stylus

$108 off (36%)
$191 99
$299 99
Buy at Amazon

Budget-friendly Motorola phones have also seen a decrease in price during today’s shopping event at Amazon. For example, the Motorola One 5G Ace is $112 off, while the Motorola Moto G Stylus is $108 off. Check out our Amazon Cyber Monday deals article for even more deals on tech.

New reasons to get excited every week

Get the most important news, reviews and deals in mobile tech delivered straight to your inbox

Latest News

Best Samsung phone deals on Cyber Monday 2021
by Rado Minkov,  0
Best Samsung phone deals on Cyber Monday 2021
Samsung's Galaxy Buds are $70 off for Cyber Monday
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
Samsung's Galaxy Buds are $70 off for Cyber Monday
Google Store checkout issue spoils Black Friday for many people
by Mariyan Slavov,  0
Google Store checkout issue spoils Black Friday for many people
The Apple AirPods Pro (2021) are on the biggest sale ever right now
by Doroteya Borisova,  0
The Apple AirPods Pro (2021) are on the biggest sale ever right now
Apple is now the biggest smartphone brand in China (again)
by Mariyan Slavov,  6
Apple is now the biggest smartphone brand in China (again)
Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 + Galaxy SmartTag bundle this Cyber Monday
by Cosmin Vasile,  0
Save big on the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 + Galaxy SmartTag bundle this Cyber Monday
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless