The Edge (2021) and a bunch of other Motorola phones see some of their lowest prices ever

The newly released Motorola Edge (2021) is selling for its lowest price ever since its debut at Amazon. You can currently save $124 on the phone, but you better hurry up as the deal will expire in less than 24 hours.Motorola’s Edge (2021) is powered by a Snapdragon 778G processor coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. This phone has a nice triple-camera system with a 108MP main shooter. The front camera is a 32MP shooter, capable of taking some pretty sharp selfies.The Motorola Edge (2021) has a big 6.8-inch 144Hz LCD display with an FHD+ resolution. It offers up to two days of battery life thanks to its large 5,000mAh battery. The phone also supports 30W fast wired charging.But the Edge (2021) isn’t the only Motorola phone to see one of its lowest prices ever at Amazon during today's Cyber Monday . The foldable Motorola RAZR 5G has seen an even bigger $632 discount. The OG Motorola Edge has also seen its biggest slash in price ever. The Edge can currently be purchased at $316 off its original retail price.Budget-friendly Motorola phones have also seen a decrease in price during today’s shopping event at Amazon. For example, the Motorola One 5G Ace is $112 off, while the Motorola Moto G Stylus is $108 off. Check out our Amazon Cyber Monday deals article for even more deals on tech.