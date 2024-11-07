Save up to $800 on Samsung Galaxy Tab S10

Filing shows off design of upcoming Moto Razr 50s Ultra

By
0comments
Google News Follow
Follow us on Google News
Motorola Android
Images of the unannounced Moto Razr 50s Ultra foldable clamshell from the Wireless Power Consortium certification page.
We've been hearing that Motorola has another foldable Razr model coming. To refresh your memory, Motorola has already released the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) known outside the U.S. as the Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra respectively. The new version of the foldable clamshell reportedly on the way is called the Razr 50s Ultra and a new filing with the Wireless Power Consortium spotted by 91mobiles shows off the design of the phone.

The certification of the Razr 50s Ultra reveals that the phone's model number will be XT2451-6. Commit that number to memory. Actually, there's no real reason to waste your brain's memory on that model number, but I thought it would be cool to type that. Other information released in the Wireless Power Consortium's certification confirmed the name of the device (Moto Razr 50s Ultra) and mentions that it has 15.0 maximum load power which would seem to indicate support for wireless charging at 15W. 

The clamshell foldable was also spotted on the SGS Fimko certification site with model numbers XT2451-1, XT2451-2, XT2451-3, XT2451-4, XT2451-5, and XT2451-6 listed. This certification showed that the Moto Razr 50s Ultra could offer 44W wired charging. The application processor under the hood might be the Dimensity 7300X which is the SoC used to power the Razr 50/Razr (2024). The design of the Razr 50s Ultra looks almost exactly identical to the Razr 50 Ultra aka the Razr+ (2024).

Images showing off the design of the Moto Razr 50s Ultra. | Image credit-91mobiles - Filing shows off design of upcoming Moto Razr 50s Ultra
Images showing off the design of the Moto Razr 50s Ultra. | Image credit-91mobiles

Back in September, we noted that the phone appeared on the HDR10+ certification database which would indicate that the new foldable will support HDR10+. This should result in photos showing more dynamic range, more accurate colors, and greater detail and depth. The device also showed up on Geekbench running Android 14 and carrying 8GB of RAM. By now, we'd expect Android 15 to be pre-installed on the Razr 50s Ultra when it is released.

The 8GB of RAM that the Moto Razr 50s Ultra was equipped with in the Geekbench test matches the 8GB of RAM in the base model of the Razr 50 aka the Razr (2024). However, the higher-end model of this phone and the Razr 50 Ultra, aka Razr+ (2024), are equipped with 12GB of RAM.
https://m-cdn.phonearena.com/images/users/39-200/Alan-F.jpg
Alan Friedman Mobile Tech News Journalist
Alan, an ardent smartphone enthusiast and a veteran writer at PhoneArena since 2009, has witnessed and chronicled the transformative years of mobile technology. Owning iconic phones from the original iPhone to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, he has seen smartphones evolve into a global phenomenon. Beyond smartphones, Alan has covered the emergence of tablets, smartwatches, and smart speakers.

Recommended Stories

Loading Comments...

Popular stories

Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Three changes coming to Google Messages to kick the texting experience up a notch
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
Best Buy is incredibly selling the Moto G Play (2024) for $9.99 with (almost) no strings attached
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
As a discounts expert, I urge you to check these early Black Friday Galaxy Tab promos before it's too late
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
SpaceX five satellite launches away from bringing T-Mobile users Direct-to-Cell service
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
There’s only one reason the incredible OnePlus 13 can’t replace my iPhone - OnePlus can still fix it
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy
You've got less than 24 hours to act on this Galaxy Tab S9 Ultra promo at Best Buy

Latest News

The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
The rugged Garmin Instinct 2S Camo Edition enjoys a huge $120 discount at Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
After a massive $130 discount, the sleek Galaxy Watch 6 Classic becomes a real gem on Amazon
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Destiny: Rising mobile game soft-launched in select countries
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Realme GT 7 Pro debuts packed with power and ready for action with underwater photography
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Xiaomi 14T Pro PhoneArena Camera score: Mr. Average
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
Doorbuster promo at Lenovo lands the Lenovo Tab Plus at its lowest price so far
FCC OKs Cingular\'s purchase of AT&T Wireless