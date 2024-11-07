Filing shows off design of upcoming Moto Razr 50s Ultra

Motorola has another foldable Razr model coming . To refresh your memory, We've been hearing that. To refresh your memory, Motorola has already released the Razr (2024) and Razr Plus (2024) known outside the U.S. as the Razr 50 and the Razr 50 Ultra respectively. The new version of the foldable clamshell reportedly on the way is called the Razr 50s Ultra and a new filing with the Wireless Power Consortium spotted by 91mobiles shows off the design of the phone.





The certification of the Razr 50s Ultra reveals that the phone's model number will be XT2451-6. Commit that number to memory. Actually, there's no real reason to waste your brain's memory on that model number, but I thought it would be cool to type that. Other information released in the Wireless Power Consortium's certification confirmed the name of the device (Moto Razr 50s Ultra) and mentions that it has 15.0 maximum load power which would seem to indicate support for wireless charging at 15W.





The clamshell foldable was also spotted on the SGS Fimko certification site with model numbers XT2451-1, XT2451-2, XT2451-3, XT2451-4, XT2451-5, and XT2451-6 listed. This certification showed that the Moto Razr 50s Ultra could offer 44W wired charging. The application processor under the hood might be the Dimensity 7300X which is the SoC used to power the Razr 50/Razr (2024). The design of the Razr 50s Ultra looks almost exactly identical to the Razr 50 Ultra aka the Razr+ (2024).













The 8GB of RAM that the Moto Razr 50s Ultra was equipped with in the Geekbench test matches the 8GB of RAM in the base model of the Razr 50 aka the Razr (2024). However, the higher-end model of this phone and the Razr 50 Ultra, aka Razr+ (2024), are equipped with 12GB of RAM.