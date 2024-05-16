Some Moto phones are getting banned in Germany. Should US buyers be worried?

What is this fight all about?

WWAN stands for Wireless Wide Area Network. It's a network that connects to the internet using cellular technology and is basically behind GSM, UMTS, LTE, and 5G connectivity. Therefore, devices that support one of those (including the latest Edge 50 series by Motorola) are currently banned from sales in Germany, as the Munich I District Court in Germany ruled in favor of InterDigital.







In fact, SEPs should be available to license at 'fair and reasonable terms', whatever this means. According to InterDigital, Lenovo didn't meet its demands for fair and reasonable licensing terms. On the other hand, Lenovo believes InterDigital is asking for too much money to license a SEP. So that's the gist of the conflict at hand.



Oppo and OnePlus had a similar thing happen to them recently

Meanwhile, OnePlus phones are selling in the U.S. and they never stopped being available despite the ban in Germany - OnePlus phones are available from its official stores, as well as U.S. retailers such as Best Buy and Amazon.







The big deal, or the 'worst-case scenario': the Apple Watch Series 9 pulse oximetry patent dispute

Apple Watch Series 9

This is what I consider the 'worst-case scenario' when it comes to patent battles and mobile tech. And still, it isn't that terrible - after all, only the people who really want the blood oxygen feature will be disappointed by the unfolding of events.







But this was a legal battle in the U.S.



There is an important distinction to be made here: Masimo and Apple are both American companies, and the legal battle was held in the U.S. In Oppo's case, we're talking about a Chinese company (Oppo) facing a Finnish company (Nokia). In our Motorola case, we have a Chinese company (Lenovo) vs an American company (InterDigital), but the legal battle is being held in Europe.







The legal systems in the US and Germany operate independently. A ruling in Germany doesn’t automatically translate to the same outcome in the States. For a similar ban to happen in the USA, a separate legal process would need to occur, involving different patents and potentially different outcomes.

So, how much should we worry about the Moto situation?





And also, usually, those patent battles don't end up in the worst-case scenario. It's possible that Motorola will be able to reach an agreement with InterDigital. It's also possible that it won't immediately do so, but similarly to the Oppo situation, will come to an agreement later, maybe in a year or two. Even so, for now, the ban is only for Germany, and even if it spreads, it will be contained within the EU.







For the tech enthusiasts out there, it's natural to worry about how such battles might affect you. But we can see that usually the customer side effects are minimal. Tech companies are very competitive and eager to keep their fans happy. Yep, this means they’re quick to adapt and ensure product availability.