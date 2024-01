OnePlus re-enters the German market with its flagship OnePlus 12

OnePlus 12: pre-order and save up to 89% with a trade-in The OnePlus 12 is now available for pre-order in the US. If you act immediately and reserve your unit at the official store, you can enjoy an instant $100 off plus up to $700 as extra savings in the form of a trade-in credit. Moreover, you receive a OnePlus AIRVOOC 50W Wireless Charger with your pre-order for FREE. $800 off (89%) Trade-in Gift $99 99 $899 99 Pre-order at OnePlus OnePlus 12R : pre-order now for up to $300 off as a trade-in OnePlus 12R is up for pre-order at OnePlus.com. Make sure to reserve your unit right away if you'd like to score huge savings! The official store is letting you pre-order the handset for up to $450 off as an instant credit. You also get a $30 coupon for OnePlus' new earbuds when you pre-order the OnePlus 12R. $450 off (90%) Trade-in Gift $49 99 $499 99 Pre-order at OnePlus

However, that's changed now, as OnePlus phones are once again available for purchase in Germany. Why they weren’t in the first place, you might wonder?Well, just days ago, Oppo and Nokia resolved a 5G patent dispute , putting an end to one of the most significant patent conflicts of the past three years. OnePlus, a sub-brand of Oppo under the parent company BBK Electronics, shares resources like R&D and manufacturing with Oppo despite operating independently.In 2021, Nokia initiated legal proceedings against Oppo for patent infringement in multiple countries, including Germany. This action followed Oppo's decision not to renew a licensing agreement for certain patents. Consequently, Oppo had to stop the sale of its phones and OnePlus devices in Germany.With the resolution of the legal dispute, OnePlus devices are once again entering the German market.The latestimpresses with its design, performance, and stunning display with a record peak brightness of 4,500 nits . The OnePlus 12R, its more budget-friendly counterpart, boasts impressive high-end specifications, too. Moreover, it comes at a more accessible price point, starting at $499.99.For those looking for an even more budget-friendly option, the Chinese manufacturer has just introduced the new OnePlus Nord N30 5G mid-ranger on its website . While the price and availability of the Nord N30 5G are yet to be disclosed, given OnePlus' re-entry into the German market, we can assume the new mid-ranger would be available there as well as in other European markets.