OnePlus re-enters the German market with its flagship OnePlus 12
We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page.
OnePlus recently hosted a global launch event, unveiling two new phones: the flagship OnePlus 12 and the more budget-friendly OnePlus 12R. While both smartphones have been available for pre-order in various markets, one European country was notably absent from the list.
However, that's changed now, as OnePlus phones are once again available for purchase in Germany. Why they weren’t in the first place, you might wonder?
In 2021, Nokia initiated legal proceedings against Oppo for patent infringement in multiple countries, including Germany. This action followed Oppo's decision not to renew a licensing agreement for certain patents. Consequently, Oppo had to stop the sale of its phones and OnePlus devices in Germany.
The latest OnePlus 12 impresses with its design, performance, and stunning display with a record peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The OnePlus 12R, its more budget-friendly counterpart, boasts impressive high-end specifications, too. Moreover, it comes at a more accessible price point, starting at $499.99.
For those looking for an even more budget-friendly option, the Chinese manufacturer has just introduced the new OnePlus Nord N30 5G mid-ranger on its website. While the price and availability of the Nord N30 5G are yet to be disclosed, given OnePlus' re-entry into the German market, we can assume the new mid-ranger would be available there as well as in other European markets.
However, that's changed now, as OnePlus phones are once again available for purchase in Germany. Why they weren’t in the first place, you might wonder?
Well, just days ago, Oppo and Nokia resolved a 5G patent dispute, putting an end to one of the most significant patent conflicts of the past three years. OnePlus, a sub-brand of Oppo under the parent company BBK Electronics, shares resources like R&D and manufacturing with Oppo despite operating independently.
In 2021, Nokia initiated legal proceedings against Oppo for patent infringement in multiple countries, including Germany. This action followed Oppo's decision not to renew a licensing agreement for certain patents. Consequently, Oppo had to stop the sale of its phones and OnePlus devices in Germany.
With the resolution of the legal dispute, OnePlus devices are once again entering the German market.
The latest OnePlus 12 impresses with its design, performance, and stunning display with a record peak brightness of 4,500 nits. The OnePlus 12R, its more budget-friendly counterpart, boasts impressive high-end specifications, too. Moreover, it comes at a more accessible price point, starting at $499.99.
For those looking for an even more budget-friendly option, the Chinese manufacturer has just introduced the new OnePlus Nord N30 5G mid-ranger on its website. While the price and availability of the Nord N30 5G are yet to be disclosed, given OnePlus' re-entry into the German market, we can assume the new mid-ranger would be available there as well as in other European markets.
Things that are NOT allowed: