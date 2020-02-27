T-Mobile Verizon Motorola Android Deals

Hurry and get Verizon's Moto G7 Power at a massive discount while you can

Adrian Diaconescu
by Adrian Diaconescu
Feb 27, 2020, 8:23 AM
If you're a cash-strapped road warrior, it's hard not to get excited about the recently unveiled Moto G Power, which is scheduled to go on sale at some point this spring stateside at a reasonable price of 250 bucks with a massive 5,000mAh battery under the hood.

Of course, if you can settle for a slower processor than the Snapdragon 665 powering Motorola's newest battery life champ, as well as a humbler screen and just one rear-facing camera instead of no less than three, it might still be a good idea to consider last year's G7 Power

This 6.2-inch handset with a notch and an unremarkable display resolution of 1570 x 720 pixels normally costs around $250 with an equally gargantuan cell on deck, but obviously, scoring a hefty discount nowadays is not exactly hard. An unlocked model goes for $150 and up at Best Buy, for instance, with upfront carrier activation, and the same retailer charges as little as 60 bucks overall for a Verizon-specific Marine Blue flavor at the time of this writing.

Unfortunately, you can't simply pay $60 outright and seal the deal, which is exclusively available for new lines of Verizon service and new accounts altogether with a 24-month installment plan. You'll also want to keep in mind Best Buy is only offering a $60 instant discount, on top of which you're looking at $5 monthly bill credits for two years bringing your cost down from $10 to a measly $2.50 every 30 days.

Interestingly, Verizon itself is charging the full $10 a month again right now after reducing that to $5 a number of times in the recent past, while the unlocked Moto G7 Power is no longer in stock on Amazon or Motorola's own official US website.

In other words, you'll want to hurry and pull the trigger while you can, even though this is not actually a new all-time low price for the G7 Power at Best Buy with Verizon device payment plans and new lines or accounts. 

At $60 and even $120, it's hard to argue with the quality/price ratio of 2019's battery king, which also packs a respectable Snapdragon 632 SoC alongside 3 gigs of memory and 32 gigs of internal storage space. Granted, the design and camera are not great, but this is not a price bracket where you can realistically expect greatness.
Moto G7 Power

Moto G7 Power
Motorola Moto G7 Power View Full specs

User Rating:

9.8
 Based on 4 Reviews
  • Display 6.2 inches
    1570 x 720 pixels
  • Camera 12 MP (Single camera)
    8 MP front
  • Hardware Qualcomm Snapdragon 632, 3GB RAM
  • Storage 32GB, microSDXC
  • Battery 5000 mAh
  • OS Android 9.0 Pie

