Moto G32 appears in live image; budget phone with 5000mAh battery bound for U.S. in '23

If you're an everyday PhoneArena reader, you know that we are excited about the upcoming unveiling of the Moto X30 Pro (aka the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra). What's not to like about a new flagship device that sports a 200MP camera sensor, a battery that can charge with wires at 125W (50W using wireless charging), and of course it includes the usual iconic Motorola UI allowing you to make a chopping motion with the phone twice to turn on the flashlight while a twist of the wrist (done twice) opens up the camera app.





Motorola has some other handsets coming soon including the Moto G32 which was discovered by MySmartPrice while the phone was receiving its National Communications Commission (NCC) certification on the NCC website. The NCC is an agency in Taiwan that is charged with regulating the telecom and broadcasting industries in the territory. The handset had previously been checked out by the Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC) and the "National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Council Committee" (NBTC). The phone carries the model number XT2235-3.





The NCC website reveals information and images related to the Moto G32. For example, the certification shows that the handset will sport a large 5000mAh battery with fast charging capabilities at 33W. The retail box will include the phone along with an AC adapter, charging cable, and earphone. The live images that are found on the NCC website show that the Moto G32 will feature a triple-camera setup in the back which includes a 16MP camera sensor for the primary snapper.





A side-mounted fingerprint sensor seems likely since there is none seen on the back of the device. The phone will also feature a Type-C charging port and a 3.5mm earphone jack. A centered punch-hole cutout found in front of an 8MP camera sensor will be used for selfies and video calls. The device will feature a 6.5-inch LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 and a 90Hz refresh rate.







Powering this low-end model will be the octa-core Unisoc T606 chipset and the phone will be equipped with 4GB of memory along with 64GB of storage. Expected to be unveiled early next month in India and offered in Black or Gold, tipster Evan Blass said that a U.S. release for the Moto G32 could take place in 2023. We can tell you that with the heavy-duty battery and the low resolution display, battery life on this phone should be outstanding.

