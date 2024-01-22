Moto G24 Power: Another battery titleholder on the horizon
Back in mid-November 2023, we got to review the Moto G54 Power and we drew a parallel between its naming and the Power Rangers – if they were portrayed as a bunch of smartphones with superpowers, the Moto G54 Power would be one of them – he’d provide Power. Because that’s what you do with a 6,000 mAh battery.
The Moto G24 Power is the logical spin-off of the Moto G24 we told you about just a day ago – some renders and specs leaked.
An earlier report on the Moto G24 Power from mid-December 2023 hinted at a possible CES 2024 premiere, but given that the high-tech event is now history and the main character of this article is still in the making.
On Geekbench, the Moto G24 Power did score 413 in the single-core round and 1416 in the multi-core segment. This is far from flagship performance, but keep in mind that the Moto G24 Power is a budget phone. Its alleged price is around $185, so you can’t really ask for more.
But, somehow, you get more – without a doubt, its greatest feature will be its battery capacity. The Moto G54 Power has a 6,000 mAh battery that goes for days (literally) and we expect the same 6,000 mAh capacity cell to make it to the Moto G24 Power.
As far as the other specifications go, the Geekbench leak says the Moto G24 Power will be equipped with the MediaTek Helio G85 chipset and a Mali-G52 MC2 GPU. As per the listing, the chipset has six cores clocked at 1.8 GHz and dual cores clocked at 2 GHz. The Moto G24 Power can pack 8GB of RAM – nice for a budget handset – and Android 14 out of the box.
Here’s the Moto G54 Power’s baby brother: the upcoming Moto G24 Power. It has been spotted on Geekbench with Android 14 and 8GB of RAM (via 91 Mobiles).
It seems that the official unveiling is not too far ahead and people could expect it to hit the shelves in the next few months. Whether or not the Moto G24 Power will make it to the US is another story – for example, the Moto G54 Power was not released in the US of A.
And more: a twin camera setup on the back (a 50MP main camera, plus a 2MP macro), a 6.5-inch LCD HD+ 120Hz display, 256GB of storage, and as for colors – Dark Blue and Silver.
