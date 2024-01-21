Check out the the latest Poly headsets!
Moto G24 high-resolution renders leak again alongside specs and price

The unannounced Moto G24 is one of Motorola’s next mid-range smartphones to be released this year. The device leaked about a month ago alongside another mid-tier phone, the Moto G34. Neither has been introduced yet, although Motorola did unveil a phone this month, the Moto G Play 2024, a rather budget-friendly device.

Even though we already know what the Moto G24 will look like, Appuals’ recent report contains more than just several high-resolution renders of the phone: price and specs.

According to the report, the Moto G24 will be available for purchase in select European countries for €169. That’s the price for the cheapest version that comes with 4/128GB memory, so more powerful models will cost a bit more.

As far as the specs go, the Moto G24 is said to feature a decent 6.56-inch IPS LCD panel with HD resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. On the inside, the phone packs a MediaTek Helio G85 processor, paired with at least 4GB RAM and 128GB of internal memory (additional models with more memory may be launched).

Motorola’s upcoming Moto G24 packs a dual-camera (50-megapixel main sensor and 2-megapixel macro camera), and a secondary 8-megapixel camera for selfies. Finally, we’ve learned that the phone will be powered by a large 5,000 mAh battery with 20W charging support, and it will run Android 14.

The report doesn’t mention anything about the Moto G24’s launch but considering the amount of information that we got recently, it’s bound to happen sooner rather than later.

