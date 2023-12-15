Motorola’s upcoming Moto G24 and Moto G34 leaked in high-res renders
Although we’re just two weeks away from the end of the year, it looks like we have one more big reveal for Motorola fans. The US-based handset maker plans to kick off 2024 in style. Not one but two G series phones have just been leaked, the Moto G24 Power and Moto G34.
Both of these devices will be introduced in Europe, but it’s safe to assume that Motorola will expand availability to other territories soon afterward. The pictures leaked courtesy to MySmartPrice offer us a first look at these affordable smartphones, and judging from what we’re seeing, they’re not going to be much different than what we’ve seen from Motorola until now.
Unfortunately, there’s not much info about their specs, apart from the fact that both phones will feature 50-megapixel quad camera setups. The Moto G24 Power will be available in at least two colors: dark blue and silver. The same goes for the Moto G34, which is expected to arrive in dark blue and light blue.
Motorola is expected to attend CES 2024 in early January, but it’s unclear if either of these phones will be announced during the show. Hopefully, we’ll have more info about the phones by the end of the year, so stay tuned.
If you’re not used to Motorola’s devices, you’ll probably be shocked by thickness of the Moto G24 Power and Moto G34, but let’s not forget that these are cheap phones.
