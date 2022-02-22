The low-cost Moto G22 leaks out in (legit) renders with four rear-facing cameras

The low-cost Moto G22 leaks out in (legit) renders with four rear-facing cameras0
After all, the Lenovo-owned brand has willingly given up the flagship fight a while ago in pursuit of low to mid-end relevance, essentially becoming synonymous with budget-friendly handsets offering extremely competitive features.
Naturally, the G22 is exactly that type of device, reportedly aiming for a European price point of around €200 with respectable specifications and a modern design in tow. The spec sheet revealed in full just last week is (largely) corroborated by none other than Evan Blass today (in collaboration with 91mobiles), but perhaps more importantly, said "modern" appearance is also leaked by one of the most trusted sources out there.
Confusingly enough, while the Moto G22 is purportedly codenamed "Hawaii+", there's also another "Hawaii+" device in the works with an eye-catching design ev-leaked a couple of weeks back. Unlike that OLED screen-sporting Hawaii+, this Hawaii+ is tipped to settle for a lower-quality LCD panel with a modest resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate support.
The latter detail is likely to prove one of the G22's key selling points, alongside a hefty 5,000mAh battery and a somewhat weird-looking quad rear camera arrangement. Of course, last year's Moto G20, which never got a G21 sequel for some reason, came with the exact same cell capacity, a pretty much identical 6.5-inch display, and a very similar-sounding four-shooter setup on its back.
The differences are a hole punch replacing the outdated notch and an undoubtedly upgraded 50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture accompanied by presumably unchanged 8MP wide-angle, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors.
The fingerprint scanner is also moved from the back to the side of the phone, which is not necessarily an improvement, while a MediaTek Helio G37 processor is expected to reside under the G22's hood together with a "typical" combination of 4 gigs of RAM and 64 gigs of storage space.
In case you're wondering, that's the same decent SoC found inside the Moto G Power (2022), and a 3.5mm headphone jack and Android 12 software out the box further contribute to a very solid list of features for €200. Unfortunately, we're not expecting this low-cost device to ever become officially available in the US, and although it's definitely in the cards, the timing of its European release remains unclear as well.