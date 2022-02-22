The low-cost Moto G22 leaks out in (legit) renders with four rear-facing cameras





After all, the Lenovo-owned brand has willingly given up the flagship fight a while ago in pursuit of low to mid-end relevance, essentially becoming synonymous with budget-friendly handsets offering extremely competitive features.









Confusingly enough, while the Moto G22 is purportedly codenamed "Hawaii+", there's also another "Hawaii+" device in the works with an eye-catching design ev-leaked a couple of weeks back . Unlike that OLED screen-sporting Hawaii+, this Hawaii+ is tipped to settle for a lower-quality LCD panel with a modest resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and 90Hz refresh rate support.









The latter detail is likely to prove one of the G22's key selling points, alongside a hefty 5,000mAh battery and a somewhat weird-looking quad rear camera arrangement. Of course, last year's Moto G20 , which never got a G21 sequel for some reason, came with the exact same cell capacity, a pretty much identical 6.5-inch display, and a very similar-sounding four-shooter setup on its back.





The differences are a hole punch replacing the outdated notch and an undoubtedly upgraded 50MP primary rear-facing camera with f/1.8 aperture accompanied by presumably unchanged 8MP wide-angle, 2MP macro, and 2MP depth sensors.





The fingerprint scanner is also moved from the back to the side of the phone, which is not necessarily an improvement, while a MediaTek Helio G37 processor is expected to reside under the G22's hood together with a "typical" combination of 4 gigs of RAM and 64 gigs of storage space.





In case you're wondering, that's the same decent SoC found inside the Moto G Power (2022) , and a 3.5mm headphone jack and Android 12 software out the box further contribute to a very solid list of features for €200. Unfortunately, we're not expecting this low-cost device to ever become officially available in the US, and although it's definitely in the cards, the timing of its European release remains unclear as well.