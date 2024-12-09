Moto G15 full specs and design leaked ahead of announcement
Motorola Moto G15 | Image credits: 91mobilesMotorola is expected to launch another affordable smartphone as the Moto G14’s successor. The upcoming Moto G15 might not make it to market this year, but the phone is clearly in the last stages of development and likely to be introduced very soon.
Thanks to tipster Sudhanshu (via 91mobiles) we now have a pretty good idea about what the phone looks like and what’s under the hood. Design-wise, the Moto G15 looks pretty good for an affordable handset. The smartphone measures 165.7 x 76 x 8.17 mm and weighs 190 grams, which makes it bigger and a lot heavier than the Moto G14 (161.5 x 73.8 x 8 mm, 177 grams).
That’s certainly not a bad thing, especially since the Moto G15 does feature some more than welcome improvements over the previous model. For starters, The Moto G15 is rumored to sport a larger 6.72-inch IPS LCD display with FHD+ resolution, 60 Hz refresh rate and Corning Gorilla Glass 3. In comparison, the Moto G14 has a smaller 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with the same resolution.
The Moto G15 comes with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB internal storage (expandable via microSD), whereas the Moto G14 only packs 4 GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage.
Motorola Moto G15 | Image credits: 91mobiles
On the back, Moto G15 is said to feature a dual camera (50 MP + 5 MP), while in the front there’s a secondary 8-megapixel camera, a significant upgrade over the Moto G14’s 2-megapixel selfie camera.
Last but not least, the Moto G15 is expected to be powered by a 5,200 mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging speeds. In comparison, the Moto G14 has a smaller 5,000 mAh battery, so this is a slight upgrade.
Other highlights of the Moto G15 include 3.5mm audio jack, Dolby Atmos, IP54 rating, side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and vegan leather finish.
Motorola Moto G15 is expected to land very soon in two different colors: green and grey. The phone is said to cost around €200, which is almost double the price of the Moto G14.
